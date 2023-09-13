Emergency Food Market size to increase by USD 2.88 billion from 2021 to 2026 | The growth of the organized retail sector is notably driving the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The emergency food market size is expected to grow by USD 2.88 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 7.23% during the forecast period. The growth of the organized retail sector is notably driving the emergency food market. However, factors such as need for adherence to stringent regulations and guidelines may impede market growth. Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Key Segment Analysis

The market is segmented by product type (Ready-to-eat meals, non-perishable pasteurized milk, Infant food, Dried food, and Others), distribution channel (Offline and Online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The emergency food market share growth in the ready-to-eat meals segment will be significant during the forecast period. Without any need for prior preparation or cooking, ready-to-eat food items are pre-cleaned, pre-cooked, mostly packaged, and ready for consumption. Factors such as the growing Millennial population, the increasing number of working women, on-the-go consumption habits, and busy work schedules are expected to drive the growth of the ready-to-eat meals segment of the market during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America is estimated to contribute 31% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the major market for the emergency food market in the region. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. Busy Millennials opting for on-the-go eating options will facilitate the emergency food market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Driver

The growth of the organized retail sector is one of the key drivers supporting the emergency food market growth. Two significant offline distribution channels for ready-to-eat food products are hypermarkets and supermarkets. Organized retailing is an essential part of offline distribution channels, which facilitates the buying process for consumers and allows them to prefer a various range of ready-to-eat food products. For instance, Tesco Plc (Tesco), Walmart Inc., Target Brands Inc. (Target), and ALDI Inc. (ALDI) are some of the major hypermarkets and supermarkets that offer a plethora of packaged ready-to-eat food products. Therefore, an upsurge in the number of organized retailers that deliver shelf space for branded and private-label packaged ready-to-eat food products is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The emergency food market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Augason Farms, Conagra Brands Inc., Del Monte Food Inc., Emergency Essentials LLC, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Legacy Food Storage, Mountain House, Natures Juice Bar, Nestle SA, Probar LLC, ReadyWise, Shield Safety LLC, SOS Food Lab LLC, The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Survival Tabs, Thrive Life LLC, Valley Food Storage LLC, and Wise Co. Emergency Food

Emergency Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.23% Market Growth 2022-2026 USD 2.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Augason Farms, Conagra Brands Inc., Del Monte Food Inc., Emergency Essentials LLC, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Legacy Food Storage, Mountain House, Natures Juice Bar, Nestle SA, Probar LLC, ReadyWise, Shield Safety LLC, SOS Food Lab LLC, The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Survival Tabs, Thrive Life LLC, Valley Food Storage LLC, and Wise Co. Emergency Food Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

