Emergency Food Market size to increase by USD 3.20 Billion between 2023 to 2028, Market Segmentation by Product, Distribution Channel, Geography , Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global emergency food market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.20 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.35% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Emergency Food Market 2024-2028

Product 1.1 Ready to eat meals

1.2 Non-perishable pasteurized milk

1.3 Infant food

1.4 Dried fruit

1.5 Others Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa Country

US, China , India , UK, and Germany

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The ready-to-eat food segment is a significant part of the global emergency food market. These meals are prepared and do not require cooking or refrigeration, making them practical options during emergencies when access to food may be limited or unavailable. Natural disasters, armed conflicts, and other crisis situations can disrupt food supplies. Ready-to-eat meals offer a quick and convenient solution, as they are nutritious, shelf-stable, and often have long shelf lives. The ready-to-eat meals market has experienced substantial growth due to the increasing frequency of natural disasters, the importance of emergency preparedness, and the convenience they offer. Businesses specialize in creating these meals in various cuisines and flavors to cater to diverse tastes and dietary requirements. They are ideal for disaster relief efforts due to their lightweight, transportable packaging. Factors such as the growing millennial population, increasing number of working women, and busy work schedules are expected to boost the growth of the ready-to-eat meals segment in the global emergency food market during the forecast period. With the increasing awareness of the significance of having emergency food supplies due to climate change, the demand for ready-to-eat meals is projected to continue growing.

Analyst Review

Emergency Food Market: Feeding the World in Crisis Situations The Emergency Food Market caters to the demand for nutritious and long-lasting food solutions in various sectors, including disaster relief efforts, camping, outdoor activities, and military use. The market encompasses a wide range of products, from ready-to-eat meals and cereals to dried fruits, non-perishable milk, canned juice, peanut butter, and infant food products. Two primary categories dominate the market: Freeze-Dried and Non-Freeze Dried. Freeze-Dried food preservation technology extends the shelf life of perishable items, making them ideal for emergency situations. In contrast, Non-Freeze Dried products, such as canned goods and dried fruits, have inherently long shelf lives, making them a staple in emergency food supplies. Contracts and sales, both online and offline, play a significant role in the Emergency Food Market's growth. Companies invest in research and development to create innovative, high-quality products that cater to diverse consumer needs. The defense sector is a key consumer, ensuring the market's stability and continued growth.

Market Overview

Emergency Food Market: Preserving Food for Disaster Relief and Outdoor Activities The Emergency Food Market encompasses a range of food products designed for various uses, including disaster relief efforts, camping, and military applications. These foods undergo specific preservation techniques such as freeze-drying to ensure long shelf life and maintain nutritional value. Climate-related and natural disasters like hurricanes, wildfires, floods, and droughts can disrupt food supply chains and cause food shortages. In such situations, emergency food supplies become essential. Individuals, civil organizations, and military units rely on these products to maintain food security during power outages and transportation network disruptions. The Emergency Food Market offers a diverse range of non-perishable food products, including peanut butter, dried fruits, canned juice, infant food, and ready-to-eat meals. These come in various packaging techniques and preservation methods like freeze-dried and non-freeze-dried. Dietary preferences are catered to with gluten-free, vegan, and allergen-free options. International aid efforts and disaster supply centers are significant buyers in this market. Sales channels include offline brick-and-mortar retail outlets, grocery stores, specialty stores, and online e-commerce platforms. Contracts for military use and online sales contribute significantly to the market growth. Products like non-perishable milk and infant food products are crucial components of emergency food stockpiles. The defense sector also utilizes these supplies for military use. Overall, the Emergency Food Market plays a vital role in ensuring food security during times of crisis and for outdoor activities.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Del Monte Foods Inc.

Emergency Essentials

General Mills Inc .

. Kellogg Co.

Legacy Food Storage

Natures Juice Bar

Nestle SA

Oregon Freeze Dry

PROBAR LLC

