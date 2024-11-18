Emergency Food Market to Grow by USD 3.20 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Expansion of Organized Retail, with Market Evolution Powered by AI - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global emergency food market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.20 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.35% during the forecast period. Growth of organized retail sector is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising popularity of organic freeze-dried foods. However, need for adherence to stringent regulations and guidelines poses a challenge.Key market players include Augason Farms, Conagra Brands Inc., Del Monte Foods Inc., Emergency Essentials, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Legacy Food Storage, Natures Juice Bar, Nestle SA, Oregon Freeze Dry, PROBAR LLC, ReadyWise, Shield Safety LLC, SOS Food Lab LLC, The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Survival Tabs, Valley Food Storage LLC, Wise Co. Inc., and Thrive Life LLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Emergency Food Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Ready to eat meals, Non-perishable pasteurized milk, Infant food, Dried fruit, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Augason Farms, Conagra Brands Inc., Del Monte Foods Inc., Emergency Essentials, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Legacy Food Storage, Natures Juice Bar, Nestle SA, Oregon Freeze Dry, PROBAR LLC, ReadyWise, Shield Safety LLC, SOS Food Lab LLC, The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Survival Tabs, Valley Food Storage LLC, Wise Co. Inc., and Thrive Life LLC

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Emergency food market trends include food preservation techniques like freeze-drying for longer shelf life in disaster relief efforts and outdoor activities. Popular emergency food products include peanut butter, dried fruits, canned juice, and infant food. Dietary preferences such as gluten-free, vegan, and allergen-free options are also available. Climate-related and natural disasters like hurricanes, wildfires, floods, and droughts impact food supply chains, causing food shortages. Individuals prepare with emergency food supplies during power outages and transportation network disruptions. Packaging and preservation techniques ensure food security. The market serves civil and military sectors through brick-and-mortar retail outlets like grocery stores and specialty stores, disaster supply centers, e-commerce, and online sales. Contracts for ready-to-eat meals, cereals, non-perishable milk, and infant food products are common. Both freeze-dried and non-freeze-dried, non-perishable options are available.

The demand for organic freeze-dried foods is experiencing notable growth due to increasing health consciousness among consumers. Conditions like lactose intolerance and celiac disease are driving consumers towards vegan and gluten-free options. The vegan population is on the rise, particularly in the UK and US markets. Organic freeze-dried foods offer a higher nutritional profile due to their absence of toxins, pesticides, artificial sweeteners, or flavors. The production process involves freeze-drying and cold-pressing whole foods such as acai, chia, cacao, moringa, flax, and turmeric. To earn organic certification, vendors must adhere to stringent organic conditions, including sourcing raw products, nutrition extraction procedures, crop management, processing temperature, transportation, and packaging materials.

Market Challenges

Emergency Food Market: Overcoming Challenges in Food Preservation and Shelf Life The emergency food market faces unique challenges in providing long-lasting, nutritious food solutions for various sectors, including disaster relief efforts, camping, outdoor activities, and military use. Preservation techniques like freeze-drying and packaging are crucial to ensuring a long shelf life for emergency food products. Food preservation is a significant challenge, especially for perishable items. Freeze-drying is an effective solution, but it comes with higher costs. Non-freeze-dried options, such as canned goods and dried fruits, are more affordable but have shorter shelf lives. Climate-related and natural disasters, like hurricanes, wildfires, floods, and droughts, can disrupt food supply chains, leading to food shortages. Emergency food supplies are essential for individuals during power outages and transportation network disruptions. Dietary preferences, such as gluten-free, vegan, and allergen-free, add complexity to the market. Brick-and-mortar retail outlets, like grocery stores and specialty stores, offer limited options, while online sales and disaster supply centers expand the selection. The defense sector also relies on emergency food supplies for military use. Contracts and online sales are popular for businesses catering to this sector. Non-perishable milk, ready-to-eat meals, cereals, and infant food products are popular choices. International aid efforts require large quantities of emergency food supplies, including peanut butter, canned juice, and infant food. Packaging techniques and shelf life are critical considerations for these organizations. Overall, the emergency food market requires innovative solutions to address the challenges of food preservation, shelf life, and dietary preferences while ensuring food security during emergencies.

The global emergency food market faces rigorous government regulations regarding ready-to-eat food manufacturing. These rules demand thorough inspections of food safety, business operations, insurance, and fire safety. Financial obligations include licensing, permits, and mandatory food safety training. Manufacturers must invest substantially to minimize risks of contaminated foods. ISO 22000, FSSC 22000, IFS Food, and BRC Food Standards are essential food safety management systems. IFS Food specifically assesses product and process quality for manufacturers. Compliance with these standards is crucial to ensure consumer safety and market credibility.

Segment Overview

This emergency food market report extensively covers market segmentation by

1.1 Ready to eat meals- The ready-to-eat food segment is a significant part of the global emergency food market. These meals are prepared and do not require cooking or refrigeration, making them practical options during emergencies when access to food may be limited or unavailable. Natural disasters, armed conflicts, and other crisis situations can disrupt food supplies. Ready-to-eat meals offer a quick and convenient solution, as they are nutritious, shelf-stable, and often have long shelf lives. The ready-to-eat meals market has experienced substantial growth due to the increasing frequency of natural disasters, the importance of emergency preparedness, and the convenience they offer. Businesses specialize in creating these meals in various cuisines and flavors to cater to diverse tastes and dietary requirements. They are ideal for disaster relief efforts due to their lightweight, transportable packaging. Factors such as the growing millennial population, increasing number of working women, and busy work schedules are expected to boost the growth of the ready-to-eat meals segment in the global emergency food market during the forecast period. With the increasing awareness of the significance of having emergency food supplies due to climate change, the demand for ready-to-eat meals is projected to continue growing.

Research Analysis

Emergency Food Market: Feeding the World in Crisis Situations The Emergency Food Market caters to the demand for nutritious and long-lasting food solutions in various sectors, including disaster relief efforts, camping, outdoor activities, and military use. The market encompasses a wide range of products, from ready-to-eat meals and cereals to dried fruits, non-perishable milk, canned juice, peanut butter, and infant food products. Two primary categories dominate the market: Freeze-Dried and Non-Freeze Dried. Freeze-Dried food preservation technology extends the shelf life of perishable items, making them ideal for emergency situations. In contrast, Non-Freeze Dried products, such as canned goods and dried fruits, have inherently long shelf lives, making them a staple in emergency food supplies. Contracts and sales, both online and offline, play a significant role in the Emergency Food Market's growth. Companies invest in research and development to create innovative, high-quality products that cater to diverse consumer needs. The defense sector is a key consumer, ensuring the market's stability and continued growth.

Market Research Overview

Emergency Food Market: Preserving Food for Disaster Relief and Outdoor Activities The Emergency Food Market encompasses a range of food products designed for various uses, including disaster relief efforts, camping, and military applications. These foods undergo specific preservation techniques such as freeze-drying to ensure long shelf life and maintain nutritional value. Climate-related and natural disasters like hurricanes, wildfires, floods, and droughts can disrupt food supply chains and cause food shortages. In such situations, emergency food supplies become essential. Individuals, civil organizations, and military units rely on these products to maintain food security during power outages and transportation network disruptions. The Emergency Food Market offers a diverse range of non-perishable food products, including peanut butter, dried fruits, canned juice, infant food, and ready-to-eat meals. These come in various packaging techniques and preservation methods like freeze-dried and non-freeze-dried. Dietary preferences are catered to with gluten-free, vegan, and allergen-free options. International aid efforts and disaster supply centers are significant buyers in this market. Sales channels include offline brick-and-mortar retail outlets, grocery stores, specialty stores, and online e-commerce platforms. Contracts for military use and online sales contribute significantly to the market growth. Products like non-perishable milk and infant food products are crucial components of emergency food stockpiles. The defense sector also utilizes these supplies for military use. Overall, the Emergency Food Market plays a vital role in ensuring food security during times of crisis and for outdoor activities.

