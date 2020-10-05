Emergency Medical Products, Inc. Launches New Website with Enhanced Capabilities and User Experience

DUBLIN, Ohio, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergency Medical Products (EMP) launched their new-and-improved website on October 4, 2020. The fully-responsive site offers a seamless online shopping experience on virtually any device. Enhanced functionality and features allow users to effortlessly place orders at buyemp.com.

The website offers easy-to-use search and navigation functions to help users shop over 8,000 medical and safety products. Capabilities like faceted search help easily and efficiently filter down to the perfect product, while the product availability feature provides an accurate stock status of the desired item.

There are a number of other notable site proficiencies that deserve recognition. The improved Loyalty Rewards Program allows users to earn points on every product purchased online, and redeem those points for credit on future orders. Multiple supply lists can be created and shared for quick and easy ordering of frequently purchased items. Finally, self-serve reports enable customers to view previous orders, purchase summaries and more.

"We are very excited to announce the launch of our newly designed, mobile-responsive website," said Andrew Love, Vice President and General Manager, EMP. "As a leading provider of medical supplies and equipment, we wanted to offer a new site that is user-friendly, easy to navigate and provides users the information needed to quickly make informed buying decisions."

About Sarnova and Emergency Medical Products

Emergency Medical Products (EMP) is part of the Sarnova family of companies—the leading national specialty distributor of healthcare products across four major business units: Bound Tree Medical, Cardio Partners, Emergency Medical Products and Tri-anim Health Services.

Emergency Medical Products (EMP) is dedicated to helping those who save and improve patient lives. For nearly 50 years, EMP has provided medical supplies to healthcare professionals and first responders. EMP continually expands their product offering to better meet the needs of fire and EMS, law enforcement, hospitals, K-12 schools, colleges and universities, physician offices, businesses, parks and more.

