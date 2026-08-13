Emergency Medical Relief Mission Led by Dan Newlin Departs Orlando for Earthquake-Stricken Colombia

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Colombia grapples with the aftermath of a devastating earthquake that struck this past Monday, a rapid-response humanitarian mission is mobilizing from Orlando to bring life-saving aid to the hardest-hit regions. Led by Dan Newlin, in coordination with AdventHealth and the Colombian government, the emergency relief effort is scheduled to depart Orlando International Airport on Friday morning, August 14, 2026.

The earthquake has left thousands of people with critical injuries, creating a dire situation in remote areas where medical facilities have been overwhelmed. Reports indicate a massive shortage of surgical and medical supplies, which has severely hampered the ability of local physicians to perform essential emergency operations.

"This is a mission of immediate action," said Dan Newlin. "I am incredibly proud to be working directly with President Abelardo de la Espriella and First Lady Ana Lucía Pineda. They have done an outstanding job coordinating with my teams here in the United States to ensure these medical supplies and personnel reach the areas where they are needed most. Working alongside the dedicated professionals at AdventHealth and our volunteer medical team, we are committed to getting these resources and hands-on expertise to the people who need them. We are not just bringing staff; we are bringing the vital supplies necessary to empower local physicians to perform the emergency operations that are currently out of reach."

The relief operation is comprehensive, focusing on both personnel and logistics:

Critical Supplies: The initial flight is transporting over 3,000 pounds of essential surgical and medical equipment, specifically curated to address the current shortages in remote Colombian medical centers.

The initial flight is transporting over 3,000 pounds of essential surgical and medical equipment, specifically curated to address the current shortages in remote Colombian medical centers. Expert Medical Personnel: A volunteer team of 12 highly skilled surgeons and advanced ICU nurses is deploying to provide immediate bedside care and surgical support.

A volunteer team of 12 highly skilled surgeons and advanced ICU nurses is deploying to provide immediate bedside care and surgical support. Strategic Deployment: Upon landing in Bogotá, the medical team and their equipment will be transported by the Colombian Army directly into remote areas where the need for advanced medical treatment is most acute.

The mission is utilizing two large private aircraft to ensure the rapid transport of personnel and supplies. Plans are already in place for the aircraft to return to Orlando immediately following the first delivery to secure and transport additional supplies for a follow-up flight to Bogotá, ensuring a continuous pipeline of aid.

This humanitarian effort highlights the critical importance of international cooperation in times of disaster. By bridging the gap between available resources in the U.S. and the urgent needs on the ground in Colombia, the mission aims to provide a lifeline to those who have been most affected by this tragedy.

SOURCE Dan Newlin