Trump Nominee Dan Newlin Endorses Administration's Maritime Interdiction in Appearance on Sen. Rick Scott's "Rescuing the American Dream" Panel

Newlin: "They're killing our Americans—and these interdictions stop poison before it hits our shores."

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Newlin, President Donald Trump's nominee to serve as U.S. Ambassador to Colombia, appeared yesterday on a "Rescuing the American Dream" policy panel hosted by U.S. Senator Rick Scott (R, FL). Newlin, a 28-year law enforcement officer and successful entrepreneur, joined other leaders to discuss President Trump's foreign policy successes to date and the administration's focus on confronting narcoterrorism and transnational drug trafficking.

"How many boats would have made it to the United States of America, transported that cocaine, possibly laced with fentanyl and other drugs?" Newlin said. "They're killing our Americans. Over 100,000 Americans a year die just from fentanyl overdoses. How much of those drugs on those boats would have been already filtered into our country? All of it."

Newlin praised President Trump's maritime interdiction strategy as a decisive, front-end form of prevention—stopping traffickers at sea before narcotics can be distributed across the United States. He also shared his personal knowledge of Colombia and the evolving dynamics of President Trump's policies against Latin American drug cartels. "It's no secret that during (Colombia) President Petro's administration, coca cultivation in Colombia has grown exponentially," Newlin said, citing estimates of "around 300,000 hectares of coca under cultivation," and production "on the order of approximately 3,000 tons," which he said reflects an increase of "more than 50%."

Discussing the ongoing military strikes on drug boats, Newlin urged President Trump to continue and to intensify coordinated actions that neutralize trafficking networks and their logistics. He stressed that success be measured in real-world outcomes—reduced flow, reduced availability, and fewer deaths—and said the United States should remain relentless in stopping drug loads before they reach U.S. soil.

About Dan Newlin

Dan Newlin is a distinguished authority in drug interdiction, fugitive apprehension, and specialized law enforcement operations. He founded Dan Newlin Injury Attorneys, which has grown to become the second-largest personal injury law firm in the United States. Newlin is a proud father to his daughter, Alexis Newlin, who serves in the United States Air Force Reserve, and his stepson Chad Cheek, a successful business entrepreneur.

SOURCE Dan Newlin