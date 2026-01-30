Florida Attorney Dan Newlin Makes Unprecedented $1 Million Bet on the Biggest Football Game of the Year to Support Pediatric Cancer Research

Dan Newlin pledges proceeds from extraordinary bet to Nemours Children's Hospital

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a press conference this morning, renowned Florida Attorney Dan Newlin announced an extraordinary commitment: he will place a $1 million bet on the upcoming championship game — an act that transcends sports. If he wins, Dan pledges to donate every cent of his winnings to pioneering pediatric cancer research at Nemours Children's Hospital.

Dan Newlin, FL Attorney

Dan's initiative not only ignites excitement for the game but also shines a spotlight on the urgent need for innovative research that can change the narrative of pediatric cancer treatment. His motivation is deeply personal, inspired by his daughter's grade school best friend, Haley, who has bravely fought against cancer. Dan's compassion and commitment to helping young patients have been evident throughout his career, driven by a desire to support families affected by this devastating illness.

In a thrilling twist, Newlin shared that he has been in contact with Nemours Children's Hospital, which is fully supportive of his endeavor. He hopes that this bold move will inspire others to consider making impactful charitable bets for their own causes. By placing his bet with Hard Rock Bet, he invites everyone to join in this exciting endeavor, demonstrating how a spirited wager can foster community support and generate crucial funding for important causes.

As the championship game approaches, Newlin expressed his enthusiasm for the matchup between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, stating, "It's a tough choice where I'm going to lay my $1 million wager. The game could go either way, but it's just exciting to do something super cool that can inspire and shine a light on such an important cause like pediatric cancer research." He added with confidence, "I rarely lose; I've spent my life winning, and I plan on winning this for the kids. They have absolutely nothing to worry about."

Newlin has been a longtime contributor to the hospital's groundbreaking research on pediatric cancer, pledging to continue his support for Nemours, win or lose on game day. "Regardless of how this bet turns out, my contributions to Nemours won't stop until a cure for pediatric cancer is found. If we don't prevail, the kids and cancer research still win."

Together, let's turn this bet into a victory for our children and inspire others to take bold steps in supporting their charitable passions!

SOURCE Dan Newlin