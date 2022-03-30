Emergency Medical Services Market - 44% of Growth to Originate from North America | Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Mar 30, 2022, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The emergency medical services market size is expected to grow by USD 8.39 billion from 2021 to 2026 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 44% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the emergency medical services market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the rest of the regions. The favorable reimbursement policies availability will facilitate the emergency medical services market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Emergency Medical Services Market Analysis Report by Product (Life support and emergency resuscitation, Patient monitoring systems, Wound care consumables, Patient handling equipment, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/emergency-medical-services-market-industry-analysis
Emergency Medical Services Market - Drivers
The rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases is one of the key factors driving the emergency medical services market share growth. The rise in new bacterial and viral diseases is a primary cause of the increase in infectious diseases worldwide. Moreover, the rapid growth of population, changes in lifestyle, and climate change are contributing to the spread of various microorganisms that are multi-drug resistant. The incidence of infectious diseases is expected to elevate the growth of the emergency medical services market and provide growth opportunities to the vendors during the forecast period.
Emergency Medical Services Market - Challenges
The intensified vendor competition in the emergency medical services market is one of the key challenging factors for the market growth. The high competition is due to the presence of numerous brands and several regional and local vendors. Moreover, the vendors in the emergency medical services market are advancing towards mobile healthcare services, medical educators, primary care extenders, and patient advocates. Although several large vendors have set up partnerships with local emergency services, the entry of new regional vendors is still a threat as they can usually offer services at considerably low rates. Hence, such intensified competition is estimated to impact negatively on the global emergency medical service market growth during the focused period.
Some of the key Emergency Medical Services Players:
The emergency medical services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- 3M Co.
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- Johnson and Johnson Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Medtronic Plc
- Smith and Nephew plc
- Smiths Group Plc
- Stryker Corp.
The emergency medical services market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Emergency Medical Services Market - Segmentation Analysis
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- Life support and emergency resuscitation - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Patient monitoring systems - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Wound care consumables - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Patient handling equipment - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - size and forecast 2021-2026
Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026
- ROW - size and forecast 2021-2026
|
Emergency Medical Services Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.52%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 8.39 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.95
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 44%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
3M Co., Asahi Kasei Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., General Electric Co., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Smith and Nephew plc, Smiths Group Plc, and Stryker Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Life support and emergency resuscitation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Patient monitoring systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Wound care consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Patient handling equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- Johnson and Johnson Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Medtronic Plc
- Smith and Nephew plc
- Smiths Group Plc
- Stryker Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
