Emergency Medical Services Market - 44% of Growth to Originate from North America | Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Emergency Medical Services Market Analysis Report by Product (Life support and emergency resuscitation, Patient monitoring systems, Wound care consumables, Patient handling equipment, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026".

Emergency Medical Services Market - Drivers

The rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases is one of the key factors driving the emergency medical services market share growth. The rise in new bacterial and viral diseases is a primary cause of the increase in infectious diseases worldwide. Moreover, the rapid growth of population, changes in lifestyle, and climate change are contributing to the spread of various microorganisms that are multi-drug resistant. The incidence of infectious diseases is expected to elevate the growth of the emergency medical services market and provide growth opportunities to the vendors during the forecast period.

Emergency Medical Services Market - Challenges

The intensified vendor competition in the emergency medical services market is one of the key challenging factors for the market growth. The high competition is due to the presence of numerous brands and several regional and local vendors. Moreover, the vendors in the emergency medical services market are advancing towards mobile healthcare services, medical educators, primary care extenders, and patient advocates. Although several large vendors have set up partnerships with local emergency services, the entry of new regional vendors is still a threat as they can usually offer services at considerably low rates. Hence, such intensified competition is estimated to impact negatively on the global emergency medical service market growth during the focused period.

Some of the key Emergency Medical Services Players:

The emergency medical services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

3M Co.

Co. Asahi Kasei Corp.

Cardinal Health Inc.

General Electric Co.

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medtronic Plc

Smith and Nephew plc

Smiths Group Plc

Stryker Corp.

The emergency medical services market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Emergency Medical Services Market - Segmentation Analysis

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Life support and emergency resuscitation - size and forecast 2021-2026

Patient monitoring systems - size and forecast 2021-2026

Wound care consumables - size and forecast 2021-2026

Patient handling equipment - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 ROW - size and forecast 2021-2026

Emergency Medical Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.52% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.95 Performing market contribution North America at 44% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Asahi Kasei Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., General Electric Co., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Smith and Nephew plc, Smiths Group Plc, and Stryker Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Life support and emergency resuscitation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Patient monitoring systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Wound care consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Patient handling equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Cardinal Health Inc.

General Electric Co.

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medtronic Plc

Smith and Nephew plc

Smiths Group Plc

Stryker Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

