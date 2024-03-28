EMERGENCY MEDICAL WORKERS IN MASSACHUSETTS JOIN TEAMSTERS

AMR Paramedics and EMTs Vote Overwhelmingly for Union Representation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 200 workers at American Medical Response (AMR) in Springfield and Greenfield have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 404.

"This is a huge win for these workers who will now have union representation with the Teamsters," said Tom Mari, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Joint Council 10. "These workers put their lives on the line every shift and deserve a contract that recognizes their bravery."

"Thank you to Joint Council 10 organizers who worked with AMR workers to make sure that they understood the benefits of becoming Teamsters," said Bryan Donovan Jr., President of Local 404. "With this victory, workers have sent a strong message to the company, making it clear that they are unified and ready to fight for their future. I am proud to call AMR workers our newest brothers and sisters and look forward to working with them on a first contract they can be proud of."

Paramedics and EMTs with AMR organized to fight for a strong contract, better wages, and respect on the job.

"I am in awe of how quickly everyone came together. Our organizing committee stepped up immediately to support and educate our co-workers on what being in the union would mean for them and their families," said Tim Papoutsakis, a paramedic at AMR. "We are looking forward to a long and productive relationship."

Teamsters Local 404 represents 1,300 workers and their families throughout Southwestern Massachusetts. For more information, visit teamsters404.com.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (617) 894-0669

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 404