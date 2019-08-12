Emergency Medicine Executive, Dr. Terry Meadows, Joins Integrated Care Physicians as Executive Chairman

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Care Physicians, Inc. ("ICP" or the "Company"), a provider of Emergency Medicine and Acute Care management services and a BelHealth Investment Partners ("BelHealth") portfolio company, announced that Dr. Terry Meadows has joined the Company as Executive Chairman and Board Member.

Dr. Terry R. Meadows is a current member and past Board Member for the Florida College of Emergency Physicians. Dr. Meadows was previously a divisional CEO for Envision Healthcare, one of the country's largest hospital-based physician groups (purchased by KKR & Co., Inc. in October 2018 for $9.9 billion). Dr. Meadows served as CEO for the South Division of Envision's Emergency Medicine group, EmCare, where he supervised over 300 contracts in 15 states and $1.2 billion in annual revenue. He was Regional Medical Director for EmCare from January 1998 until September 2001, and Divisional Chief Executive Officer of EmCare from September 2001 until December 2017. He was previously an Associate Clinical Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of Tennessee Medical School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Dr. Meadows received his Medical Degree at the University of Tennessee in June 1976.

Dr. Terry Meadows, Executive Chairman of ICP, said, "ICP has built a strong foundation in the Emergency Medicine space, and I look forward to working with BelHealth and ICP's management team. I believe ICP has the team in place to achieve growth in the near term, and the Company is well positioned to take advantage of favorable trends in the broader Emergency Department outsourcing industry. This is a critical time in the Company's evolution, and I am excited to be a part of it."

Dr. Todd Carlson, CEO of ICP, stated, "Our senior management team at ICP has known Dr. Meadows for over 15 years, and we are thrilled to be working with him again. Dr. Meadows is a great leader with deep experience and perspective running a successful organization at scale. He will bring industry knowledge to ICP that will help us achieve our goal of becoming a national provider of Emergency Medicine and Acute Care Management services."

Scott Lee, Managing Director of BelHealth and ICP Board Member, added, "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Meadows to the Board of ICP. Dr. Meadows has over two decades of leadership experience at one of the country's largest Emergency Medicine organizations. He brings both public and private sector experience, and his insights will be extremely valuable to ICP at a time when we are expanding and integrating."

About Integrated Care Physicians

Established in conjunction with BelHealth in August 2017, Integrated Care Physicians is a provider of Emergency Medicine and Acute Care provider management formed with the intent to provide clients with personal and customized service that is sorely lacking in today's marketplace. ICP provides expertise in operations and clinical integration for Emergency Medicine, Hospitalist and Critical Care. ICP's service offering provides customized solutions tailored to the needs of each facility, including recruitment, credentialing and process flow redesign. The executive leadership team at Integrated Care Physicians set out to change the dynamic between hospitals and the groups with whom they choose to partner through complete transparency and the ability to quickly react and adapt to our client's needs and culture.

About BelHealth Investment Partners

BelHealth Investment Partners, based in New York, is a healthcare private equity firm focused on lower middle market companies. BelHealth has a unique combination of investing, executive management and entrepreneurial experience. BelHealth acquires majority positions in entrepreneur-owned companies that it believes would benefit from its extensive operating and private equity investment expertise. The firm invests across three core healthcare segments: Services, Products and Distribution. BelHealth is investing from its current $350 million fund.

For further information, please visit:

BelHealth Investment Partners: www.belhealth.com

SOURCE BelHealth Investment Partners

Related Links

https://www.belhealth.com

