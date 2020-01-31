Emergency Physicians Dismayed by Trump Administration's New Medicaid Block Grant Approach

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the recent announcement of the Trump Administration's Healthy Adult Opportunity, William Jaquis, MD, FACEP, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP), issued the following statement:

"ACEP is concerned the Trump Administration's decision to change how the federal government funds Medicaid could negatively impact patients' access to care. While we appreciate the intention to provide states greater flexibility and embrace value-based care, curtailing federal funds may leave states without sufficient resources to meet the needs of those most vulnerable in our communities.

"Having access to a full range of health care services keeps patients in better health. Without access to affordable preventive care, patients may avoid seeking treatment until their condition is dire and the emergency department is their only option."

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is the national medical society representing emergency medicine. Through continuing education, research, public education and advocacy, ACEP advances emergency care on behalf of its 40,000 emergency physician members, and the more than 150 million Americans they treat on an annual basis. For more information, visit www.acep.org.

