Emergency Physicians, Nurses Speak Out Against Workplace Violence

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) and the Emergency Nurses Association (ENA), as partners in the No Silence on ED Violence campaign, will bring leaders and members together on Capitol Hill to speak out against the continued attacks on emergency health care workers and share stories of the violence they've endured as part of a call on Congress to pass the "Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and Social Service Workers Act."

When: Wednesday, May 4, 2022 – 11 a.m. Eastern time

Where: U.S. Capitol Senate "Swamp Site" located across parkway from the east Senate steps

Who:

Senator Tammy Baldwin , D-Wisc.

, D-Wisc. ENA President Jennifer Schmitz , MSN, EMT-P, CEN, CPEN, CNML, FNP-C, NE-BC

, MSN, EMT-P, CEN, CPEN, CNML, FNP-C, NE-BC ENA Immediate Past President Ron Kraus , MSN, RN, CEN, ACNS

, MSN, RN, CEN, ACNS ACEP Vice President Aisha Terry , MD, MPH, FACEP

, MD, MPH, FACEP North Carolina College of Emergency Physicians President Jennifer Casaletto , MD, FACEP

of Emergency Physicians President , MD, FACEP Emergency Nurse Todd Haines, MSN, RN, AEMT, CEN

NOTE: Event will be broadcast via Facebook Live on Facebook.com/ENAorg

