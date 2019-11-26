Emergency Physicians Support CDC Recommendations to Administer the Flu Vaccination in Immigration Detention Centers to Prevent Mass Outbreak

WASHINGTON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the newly-released letter to Congress that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection ignored recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to vaccinate detained migrants again the flu, the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) released the following statement:

"ACEP strongly supports the vaccination of anyone detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or ICE contracted facilities. Insufficient sanitation, close confinement and poor nutrition could lead to a severe outbreak of the flu, which is potentially life-threatening, especially for children and elderly individuals."

www.emergencyphysicians.org

@emergencydocs

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is the national medical society representing emergency medicine. Through continuing education, research, public education and advocacy, ACEP advances emergency care on behalf of its 40,000 emergency physician members, and the more than 150 million Americans they treat on an annual basis. For more information, visit www.acep.org.

SOURCE American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP)

Related Links

https://www.acep.org

