Emergency Response Gets Tech Savvy

"As we move into the very near future, the delivery of emergency response will become one facet of more comprehensive technology solutions through technology tools such as this," said Robert Flippo, MobileHelp CEO. "MobileHelp will continue to innovate on our fundamental product platform to allow people to manage new aspects of their lives and connect in more comprehensive ways with their care providers – all while enabling the emergency response functionality we are known for."

The touch screen tablet allows users to access the following features and benefits:

Reminders: this feature allows customers, along with their caregivers, to manage medications as well as general prompts throughout the day. This could include the reminder to take a walk, call a family member or go to an exercise class, to provide structure around daily tasks;



As with all MobileHelp base station products, the tablet will work in conjunction with the company's Fall Button®, traditional pendants and wrist buttons. It will also feature one-touch, soft key access to emergency help from the main base station screen.

For healthcare professionals and organizations, the company's healthcare division – Clear Arch Health – offers a version of the MobileHelp Touch that features MobileVitals™, a remote patient monitoring (RPM) application. This allows patients to track their vital signs using wireless health monitoring devices (blood pressure monitor, pulse oximeter, weight scale and glucose monitoring device) and convey the data to professional care providers.

The new version of the MobileHelp Touch will be available to consumers in Q1 2019.

