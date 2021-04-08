Emergency Water Damage Repair in Charlotte by Ultimate Restoration Charlotte is Focus of New Case Study

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the owner of a two-story home in Charlotte, North Carolina returned home after a business trip to discover something no homeowner ever wants to see: water running out the front door.

A pipe had burst in the laundry room, which in turn flooded the home. Since the homeowner was away for three days, there was ample time for the water to do significant damage. The homeowner knew he needed emergency water damage repair as quickly as possible. He phoned Ultimate Restoration, a company that is known for their 24/7 emergency cleanup and damage restoration services.

To read a case study about how the team from Ultimate Restoration was able to help dry out the home and start the restoration process, please check out https://ultimaterestoration.com/emergency-water-damage-repair-in-charlotte-case-study/.

As soon as the cleanup crew arrived the team got to work using fans and dehumidifiers to help with water removal and dry out the home. The team then assessed the damage so they could start the emergency water damage repair Charlotte process as quickly as possible.

"There were crazy amounts of [mold] growth throughout the house. All the contents still have to be evaluated and cleaned, so we manipulated and worked around them," said Jonny Lee, the lead technician and supervisor on the project.

As Lee noted, the restoration work is progressing nicely, and the home should be restored to its pre-disaster condition soon.

What sets Ultimate Restoration apart, Lee said, is their level of empathy.

"We really try to relate to the homeowner and their needs. It's easy for someone to just come to work and do whatever they've got to do to make a check, but for us, we take it really personal," he said.

