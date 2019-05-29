Emergent Achieves Elite Platinum Partner Status as an Adobe Connect Strategic Partner

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergent, LLC an award-winning Value Added Reseller and systems integrator, today announced it has achieved Platinum status as an Adobe Connect Strategic Partner. Adobe Connect is a digital training and online meeting platform that allows for experience-driven learning, engagement-led webinars and persistent virtual rooms to facilitate specific business use-cases. Through the Adobe Connect Reseller Program, the Emergent team has demonstrated expertise and success in providing pre-and post-sales support, licensing, high touch training, and deployment solutions for public sector and commercial businesses throughout the United States.

To achieve Platinum status, partners are required to meet a stringent set of requirements that are based on sales and technical expertise, demonstrated experience, business results, a commitment to Adobe, and it's unique Adobe Connect community.

"Our team is proud to be recognized as a leader in the Adobe Connect community," said Paul Kohler, Executive Vice-President at Emergent. "We are committed to our partnership with Adobe, and the Platinum designation demonstrates our proficiency in providing solutions to create exceptional digital training and collaboration experiences for our customers."

"The Adobe Connect Platinum Partner achievement represents our team's commitment to offering comprehensive solutions that align with the needs of our customers," said Katherine Fox, Director of Adobe Sales at Emergent. "Our experienced Adobe Connect team focuses on bringing exceptional service and business value to our clients with our licensing, deployment, support, and training programs."

"Emergent is a valued member of our partner community and has demonstrated the experience and technical expertise required to achieve Adobe Connect Platinum Partner status," said Shannon Teel, Manager, Adobe NA Partner Sales. "The Emergent team exemplifies excellence in the Adobe Connect community, and this achievement represents their dedication to providing solutions that bring value to our customers."

For more information about Emergent's Adobe Connect Training and Enablement Program, tiered support and webinar schedule, visit https://www.emergent360.com/partners/3/adobe.

About Emergent, LLC

Emergent is an award-winning Value Added Reseller and systems integrator providing comprehensive IT solutions including solution architecture, product acquisition, training consulting, and managed services. Founded in 2006 in the Washington DC metro area, Emergent provides a streamlined procurement process for its customers by leveraging its GSA, SEWP V and CIO-CS contracts. Emergent offers a full catalog of complementary technology solutions within the government, commercial, education, and healthcare sectors. For more information, visit https://www.emergent360.com/ or@Emergent360 on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

For more information about Adobe Connect, visit https://www.adobe.com/products/adobeconnect.html. To join the Adobe Connect User Community, visit www.connectusers.com.

