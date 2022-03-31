Emergent Announces Partnership with Anglepoint

To Support Public Sector IT Asset Management Distribution

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergent, LLC is excited to announce its partnership with Anglepoint, the global leader in software asset management (SAM) for the Forbes Global 2000. With a mission to drive cost optimization, risk mitigation, and strategic planning within the cloud, SaaS, enterprise software and hardware estates of complex hybrid IT environments, Anglepoint makes a great addition to the Emergent partner network and deepens the breadth of solutions and capabilities provided to customers in the public sector.

"As we assess the needs of the market and our customers, diligent budget allocation and asset management are at the top of the list," said Shane Smutz, sector president at Emergent. "Together, Anglepoint and Emergent create an opportunity to take world-class, mission-critical technology investment insights into the public sector through our contract vehicles. This deepens the scope of solutions that Emergent is able to provide and enhances our strategic advisory capabilities."

IT asset management is a growing challenge for public sector organizations as the size and complexity of IT infrastructure increase, creating administrative problems, security risks, and worries about fiscal responsibility. To hold public entities accountable, Congress passed the Making Electronic Government Accountable By Yielding Tangible Efficiencies Act of 2016 (or MEGABYTE Act), which places a federal requirement on the Director of the Office of Management and Budget to manage software licenses held by all federal agencies.

"Government software budget dollars are even more important as we accelerate IT transformation like never before," said Brian Papay, CEO of Anglepoint. "The growing need for government agencies to select an IT Asset Management partner positions Anglepoint and Emergent to leverage each other's strengths. Together, we address public sector point-in-time needs, including program strategy development, tool selection & implementation, and deliver end-to-end Asset Management managed services across any domain."

About Emergent, LLC

Emergent is an award-winning IT solutions provider and value-added reseller based in Virginia Beach, Va. Since 2006, Emergent has specialized in solving complex challenges and delivered best-of-class technology solutions to various operations worldwide. Emergent partners with some of the most prominent and industry-leading technology platforms to deliver lifecycle IT services across cloud computing, open-source, and creative solutions. For more information or to place an order, contact Emergent at 800-292-1000; email [email protected] or visit www.emergent360.com . Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn . Emergent, LLC. is a part of A Mythics Emergent Group Company.

ABOUT ANGLEPOINT

Anglepoint is the leading provider of IT Asset Management services, driving cost optimization, risk mitigation, & strategic planning within the cloud, software licensing, & hardware estates of the world's most complex hybrid IT environments. We deliver end-to-end managed services while addressing emergent needs including program strategy development & execution, process engineering, and technology selection & implementation to the Forbes Global 2000. Since 2020, Anglepoint has been recognized as a leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Managed Services.

