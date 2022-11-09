Emergent Announces Partnership with Yugabyte

Building a secure, resilient, and accurate data layer is critical to new data-centric services and applications

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergent, LLC is excited to announce its partnership with Yugabyte, the company behind the leading distributed SQL database, YugabyteDB. By combining the industry-leading, open-source distributed SQL database from Yugabyte with the best-in-class technology solutions and expertise from Emergent, we can help organizations deliver mission-critical outcomes for their constituents via software modernization, creation and delivery for data-centric initiatives.

Yugabyte logo

"Yugabyte is a great addition to Emergent's portfolio of partners. Their open-source technology integrates well with other OEMs we support, so our current customers can continue to modernize their technology and automation capabilities with one solution provider," said Zeb Mellett, Vice President of SLED and Commercial Sales for Emergent.

As the leading cloud native, relational database for mission-critical applications, YugabyteDB is a full-featured RDBMS (relational database management system) that offers continuous availability, scales on demand, and runs in any public or hybrid cloud. YugabyteDB is used by some of the world's most demanding enterprises—including Wells Fargo, GM, Kroger and Fiserv—to drive data-driven innovation in the face of uncertainty and change. Over the past 10 years, organizations have radically changed how they build and deploy applications, making now the right time to evolve the systems of record and embrace a cloud native data layer.

"Yugabyte is uniquely positioned to help the Federal Government and the Department of Defense reimagine how they deliver, manage, and operate transactional data in today's modern, distributed world. Emergent's focus on delivering customer outcomes makes them an ideal partner," said Tim Rauch, Senior Director, Yugabyte Federal. "A secure, resilient, and accurate data layer is imperative as government enterprises increasingly must build, manage, and operate data-centric software. YugabyteDB Anywhere's distributed SQL architecture, and industry-standard API capabilities serve as a natural extension of the DevSecOps platforms already established."

This new partnership between Yugabyte and Emergent enables us to meet our customer's objectives, confidently deploy proven innovations, and drive success for our customers with advanced business solutions.

To learn more about this partnership or request more information, email [email protected].

About Emergent, LLC

Emergent is an award-winning IT solutions provider and value-added reseller based in Virginia Beach, Va. Since 2006, Emergent has specialized in solving complex challenges and delivered best-of-class technology solutions to various operations worldwide. Emergent partners with some of the most prominent and industry-leading technology platforms to deliver lifecycle IT services across cloud computing, open-source, and creative solutions. For more information or to place an order, contact Emergent at 800-292-1000; email [email protected] or visit www.emergent360.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Emergent, LLC. is a part of A Mythics Emergent Group Company.

About Yugabyte

Yugabyte is the company behind YugabyteDB, the open source, high-performance distributed SQL database for building global, cloud-native applications. YugabyteDB serves business-critical applications with SQL query flexibility, high performance and cloud-native agility, thus allowing enterprises to focus on business growth instead of complex data infrastructure management. It is trusted by companies in cybersecurity, financial markets, IoT, retail, e-commerce, and other verticals. Founded in 2016 by former Facebook and Oracle engineers, Yugabyte is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, 8VC, Dell Technologies Capital, Sapphire Ventures, and others. www.yugabyte.com

