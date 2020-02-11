Emergent Awarded BPA by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for Adobe Products

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergent, LLC an award-winning Value Added Reseller and systems integrator, announced it has been awarded a U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Department-wide Adobe Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA). This BPA provides the Department of Homeland Security with a cost effective and streamlined procurement mechanism for Adobe products.

The BPA includes products within Adobe's Digital Media, Digital Experience Manager Solutions and Connect product lines and supports all DHS components including:

Transportation Security Administration

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services

United States Coast Guard

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

United States Secret Service

Federal Emergency Management Agency

Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers

"Emergent is honored to support the Department of Homeland Security by providing cost effective and innovative Adobe solutions," said Paul Kohler, Executive Vice President at Emergent. "The Emergent team is committed to providing service excellence to support the vital DHS mission to safeguard and secure the nation."

The BPA award offers Adobe products that promote digital experiences and solve mission critical business challenges.

The Adobe solutions are available through Emergent's GSA Contract No. #GS-35F- 01119W. For more information, contact the Emergent Adobe Team at adobeteam@emergent360.com or visit https://www.emergent360.com/partners/adobe.

About Emergent, LLC

Emergent is an award-winning Value Added Reseller and systems integrator providing comprehensive IT solutions including solution architecture, product acquisition, training consulting, and managed services. Founded in 2006 in the Washington DC metro area, Emergent provides a streamlined procurement process for its customers by leveraging its GSA, SEWP V and CIO-CS contracts. Emergent offers a full catalog of complementary technology solutions within the government, commercial, education, and healthcare sectors. For more information, visit https://www.emergent360.com/ or@Emergent360 on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Emergent, LLC