Emergent BioSolutions Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; First Hawaiian to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) will replace Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASD: CZR) in the S&P MidCap 400, and First Hawaiian Inc. (NASD:FHB) will replace Emergent BioSolutions in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, July 24. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASD:ERI) acquired Caesars Entertainment in a deal completed today. Post-merger, Eldorado Resorts will change its name to Caesars Entertainment and its ticker to CZR. It will remain in the S&P MidCap 400.

Emergent BioSolutions is a life sciences company that focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats. Headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD, the company will be added the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Biotechnology Sub-Industry index.

First Hawaiian provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers. Headquartered in Honolulu, HI, the company will be added the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Regional Banks Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – JULY 24, 2020

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Emergent Biosolutions Health Care Biotechnology DELETED Caesars Entertainment Consumer Discretionary Casinos & Gaming

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – JULY 24, 2020

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED First Hawaiian Financials Regional Banks DELETED Emergent Biosolutions Health Care Biotechnology

