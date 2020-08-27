Emergent Connect Partners with Lunit to Provide Cloud Based AI Solutions

Emergent Connect manages millions of imaging records per year and helps thousands of healthcare professionals across hospitals, imaging centers and clinics provide the best patient care possible. Through this collaboration, healthcare centers using Emergent Connect software will be able to experience cutting-edge AI solutions without additional installation or configuration.

Lunit is an AI software company devoted to developing advanced medical image analytics and data-driven imaging biomarkers via deep learning technology. The company's solution is embedded in imaging devices and PACS systems of major vendors such as Fujifilm and GE Healthcare, reaching around 40% of global X-ray market share. This is the first time Lunit is collaborating with an online cloud-based PACS company.

"We are excited to partner with the Lunit team and to execute on the vision of providing our clients with the very best workflow around AI over our cloud based solutions. The prospect of running Lunit's solutions on our medical exams is an exciting opportunity for both our radiologists as well as the patients we serve across the country," says Mike Spears, co-founder & EVP of Emergent Connect.

"It is a great pleasure to reach more healthcare professionals by expanding our portfolio from traditional PACS to cloud-based software as well," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "As a global partner of Emergent Connect, we will continue developing our technology to provide AI solutions that open a new era of data-driven precision medicine."

About Emergent Connect

Founded in 2011, Emergent Connect provides 100% cloud-based software solutions for the Healthcare Industry. We specialize in Radiology solutions that are designed and built to support a small, single urgent care business through a large regional hospital chain.

In 2012, Emergent Connect launched its first PACS & RIS solution exclusively through a partnership with a national teleradiology service provider. Shortly thereafter, Emergent Connect began a journey that would later lead the company to take on additional challenges of addressing other technology shortcomings within the radiology industry. The grand vision of connecting our customers to a 100% cloud-based architecture accelerated the company's success and served a rapidly growing customer base with unique radiology solutions that no other company could offer. Today, Emergent Connect manages millions of records and helps thousands of healthcare professionals provide the very best patient care possible.

About Lunit

With AI, Lunit aims to make data-driven medicine the new standard of care. We are especially focused on conquering cancer, one of the leading causes of death worldwide. We develop AI solutions for precision diagnostics and therapeutics, to find the right diagnosis at the right cost, and the right treatment for the right patients.

Founded in 2013, Lunit has been internationally acknowledged for its advanced, state-of-the-art technology and its application in medical images. Our technology has been recognized at international competitions such as ImageNet (5th place, 2015), TUPAC 2016 (1st place), and Camelyon 2017 (1st place), surpassing top companies like Google, IBM, and Microsoft. Lunit is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea with offices and representatives in the U.S.A., Netherlands, and China.

CONTACT: Michael Spears, (479) 774-8846, [email protected]

SOURCE Emergent Connect, LLC

Related Links

http://www.emergentconnect.com

