EMERGENT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS WELCOMES FORMER CALIFORNIA CHP COMMISSIONER WARREN STANLEY AS VICE PRESIDENT OF SECURITY AND JUSTICE

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergent Global Solutions, a leading provider of crisis management and innovative security and justice solutions, today announced the appointment of former California Highway Patrol Commissioner Warren Stanley as the company's new Vice President of Security and Justice.

"We are honored to welcome Warren Stanley to the Emergent Global Solutions team," said Emergent president Mark Ghilarducci. "Warren's extensive experience, calm demeanor and proven leadership in all facets of public safety, crisis management, and security and justice will be invaluable as we continue to provide our clients with innovative solutions to address their most pressing challenges."

Warren's appointment comes at a time when the world faces increasing security challenges and evolving justice requirements. He will play a crucial role in strengthening the company's capabilities and ensuring the delivery of technical advisory services and cutting-edge solutions to global clientele.

With over 38 years of experience in law enforcement, Warren Stanley has demonstrated exceptional leadership in various roles, including his most recent position as Commissioner of the CHP.

Warren began with the CHP in 1982 and is one of the distinguished few to hold every position from officer to Commissioner within the CHP. Appointed by Gov. Edmund G. Brown, Jr. as the 15th Commissioner of the CHP and reappointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Warren provided both operational and policy oversight to a department with nearly 11,000 sworn and non-sworn personnel.

Warren was the first African American to be appointed as CHP Commissioner, the largest state law enforcement agency in the United States. He was responsible for maintaining the safety, service, and security of millions of residents and visitors across the most populus and diverse state in the nation.

Warren's dedication to public safety and commitment to justice have earned him numerous accolades. He has been instrumental in the preparation, response and recovery related to wildfires, earthquakes, terrorism events, civil unrest and other security challenges. He has garnered the ability to reach out, connect, listen, and recognize all communities within his state, allowing the California Highway Patrol to develop strong partnerships to promote safety.

As Vice President of Security and Justice, Warren will oversee development and implementation of Emergent's comprehensive security and justice solution portfolio, working with clients around the world in the public, private, non-governmental and tribal sectors, to identify needs and deliver tailored and actionable strategies and solutions. His strategic vision and operational expertise will further enhance Emergent's reputation as a trusted partner in creating safer and more just communities worldwide.

"I am honored to join Emergent Global Solutions and contribute to their mission of providing comprehensive crisis management solutions to our clients and promoting security and justice," said Warren. "I am excited to work alongside a talented team and leverage my expertise to address the evolving security landscape effectively."

His appointment reinforces Emergent Global Solutions' commitment to providing unparalleled security and justice solutions to clients. With Warren's leadership and industry knowledge, Emergent is poised to continue its growth and deliver innovative solutions that make a lasting impact.

