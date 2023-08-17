Emergent, LLC & Red Hat Prove That Automation Is Key in Protecting Environments From Vulnerabilities

Emergent to host free webinar on August 29, 2023

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergent, LLC a leading provider of secure software solutions, and Red Hat, the world's leading provider of enterprise open source and automation solutions, have collaborated to educate users and IT decision-makers about the benefits of leveraging Red Hat Ansible as a seamless, automated approach to reducing security risks and patching vulnerabilities with the strength and scale of automation. Using the recent MOVEit breach as a leading, real and relevant example, Emergent and RHT demonstrate how and why Ansible will help organizations remediate security breaches such as MOVEit and others. The webinar will be hosted on August 29, 2023 from 2-3pm EST.

Last May, Progress Software disclosed a major vulnerability in MOVEit FTP and MOVEit Cloud that led to unauthorized access to organizations' database environments. Vulnerabilities in MOVEit allowed hackers unauthorized access to manipulate a database through a SQL injection, compromising the integrity of software and opening an organization up to a full-scale breach.

"Emergent's business is largely focused on the Public Sector and we've seen how these security breaches affect not just the governing entity, but the communities they serve," said Zeb Mellett, Emergent's Vice President of Sales. "Just recently many organizations experienced this type of breach. Our goal is to educate audiences about the risks and provide open and proven enterprise solutions that can be used to protect their technology environments and the missions they serve moving forward."

Michael Epley, Chief Architect and Security Strategist for Red Hat Public Sector, will provide security focused thought-leadership and observations as part of the webinar agenda. His expertise focuses on building solutions for Public Sector customers with an emphasis on security and compliance. The agenda also includes a brief demonstration of an Ansible playbook recently developed specific to the MOVEit vulnerability and its remediation.

"The MOVEit breach is just an indication of future breaches," said Michelle Davis, Red Hat's Director of DoD Solution Architects. "With Ansible Automation Platform acting as the enterprise remediation solution, and Emergent's expertise, agencies are prepared and can rapidly respond to the next one."

To learn more about how Emergent and Red Hat are combating this MOVEit vulnerability, register for the webinar on August 29, 2023 from 2-3 pm ET.

