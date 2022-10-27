Emergent, LLC. and OMNIA Partners Provide Total Cloud Solutions to Public Agencies Nationwide

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergent, LLC. announced that they will provide public cloud services, private cloud infrastructure, cloud application migration and development services, as well as complimentary cloud consulting and managed services through OMNIA Partners Total Cloud Solutions contract.

"Through this contract, participating agencies will have a single, cost-effective and compliant means to procure any cloud service or technology they need," stated Zeb Mellett, VP of SLED and Commercial Sales at Emergent. "By doing so, they can better serve constituents through the effective integration and creative use of public, private, and hybrid clouds."

The OMNIA Partners Total Cloud Solutions contract was competitively solicited, employing a lead agency model designed to save participating agencies time and money. This means greater efficiency and economy in acquiring all their cloud computing services through state of the art purchasing procedures, in addition to, compliant with industry regulations and offered at nationally leveraged pricing.

"We believe the OMNIA Partners Total Cloud Solutions contract is the best platform for participating agencies to acquire all of their cloud computing services," said James Flint, VP of Corporate Compliance at Emergent. "By awarding to, Emergent, participating agencies will benefit from the group's cooperative purchasing experience and broad portfolio of cloud technologies and cloud-enabling capabilities."

"OMNIA Partners is excited to add the Emergent Group contract for Total Cloud Solutions to our strong portfolio of IT solutions," said Doug Looney, Senior VP of Public Sector Sales at OMNIA Partners. "Their product offering provides agencies with access to industry-leading IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS providers including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Red Hat, Adobe, and IBM, well-known private cloud infrastructure hardware OEMs and software publishers, along with value-added and cloud-specific professional and managed services." Eligible participating agencies are:

State, County, and City governments

Special districts and other local governments

School districts, private K-12 schools, and technical or vocational schools

Higher education institutions including public and private universities, colleges, and community colleges,

Other government agencies or non-profit organizations

To find out more about the Emergent and OMNIA Partners Total Cloud Solutions contract, including how to become a participating agency, or to immediately request a quote for service please visit our webpage.

About Emergent, LLC

Emergent is an award-winning IT solutions provider and value-added reseller based in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Since 2006, Emergent has specialized in solving complex challenges and delivered best-of-class technology solutions to operations in all levels of government, education, and commercial organizations worldwide. Emergent partners with some of the most prominent and industry-leading technology platforms, including Adobe, Red Hat, Anglepoint, and Samsara, to deliver lifecycle IT services across cloud computing, open-source, and creative solutions. Email [email protected] or visit https://www.emergent360.com or @Emergent360 on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About OMNIA Partners

Shaping the future of procurement through power, access and trust, OMNIA Partners is the largest and most experienced purchasing organization for public and private sector procurement. Its immense purchasing power and industry-leading suppliers have produced an extensive portfolio of procurement solutions and partnerships, making OMNIA Partners the most valued and trusted resource for organizations nationwide. www.omniapartners.com/publicsector

