Emergent, LLC Appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 3

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergent, LLC announced today that Broadsword Solutions Corporation has appraised the Mythics Emergent Group's (MEG) AgileForce Project at Maturity Level 3 of the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)®.

The MEG AgileForce Project is an agile platform by which executive management identifies, prioritizes, and refines a wide range of high-level business requirements into actionable product development and deployment efforts that enhance overall organizational capability and performance.

"Our team is delighted to achieve this appraisal," said Shane Smutz, Sector President, Emergent. "As a company, we are committed to continuous improvement and maximizing value for our end-user customers, client OEMs, and partners. Earning a Maturity Level 3 rating reinforces this dedication in the enhancement of our operational excellence and supports our continued client-centric approach."

CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that improve their performance. An appraisal at Maturity Level 3 indicates an organization is performing at a "defined" level, demonstrating its processes are well characterized and understood and described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. The organization's standard processes, which is the basis for Maturity Level 3, are established and improved over time.

"In conjunction with our ISO 9001:2015 certified Quality Management System, achieving a CMMI Maturity Level 3 rating is a significant advancement within our strategic Corporate Compliance Program," said James Flint, VP of Corporate Development. "We are committed to achieving the necessary certifications, attestations, and audit reports that demonstrate compliance with our industry's standards and regulations."

CMMI Institute is the global leader in advancing best practices in people, process, and technology. CMMI Institute promises to inspire cultures of continuous improvement that elevate performance and create sustainable competitive advantage.

CMMI Institute offers market-driven solutions that provide insights for baselining and optimizing key organizational capabilities, cyber maturity, and data assets to elevate business performance. For over 25 years, thousands of high-performing organizations in various industries, including aerospace, finance, healthcare, information technology, software, defense, transportation, and telecommunications, have achieved sustainable business success by adopting the CMMI and proved they are capable business partners and suppliers. To learn more about how CMMI can help your organization elevate performance, visit CMMIinstitute.com.

About Emergent, LLC

Emergent is an award-winning IT solutions provider and value-added reseller based in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Since 2006, Emergent has specialized in solving complex challenges and delivered best-of-class technology solutions to operations in all levels of government, education, and commercial organizations worldwide. Customers capitalize on a streamlined, cost-effective procurement process by leveraging pre-competed, pre-negotiated contract portfolios such as GSA, SEWP V, OMNIA Partners, and agency-specific contract vehicles. Emergent partners with some of the most prominent and industry-leading technology platforms including Adobe, Red Hat, and Samsara to deliver lifecycle IT services across cloud computing, open-source, and creative solutions. For more information or to place an order, contact Emergent at 800-292-1000; email [email protected] or visit https://www.emergent360.com or @Emergent360 on LinkedIn and Twitter.

