Emergent, LLC Celebrates One Year with Adobe® Joint Enterprise License Agreement (JELA) III

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergent, LLC, a tenured Adobe partner, is celebrating one year as the prime contract holder for the Joint Enterprise License Agreement (JELA) III Agency Catalog, year 2. The Emergent team has serviced over 1.5 million personnel within the Army, Air Force, and Fourth Estate defense agencies with technology solutions.

This agreement is established as a JELA Adobe Catalog in the NASA SEWP portal where orders can be placed for any of the 27 Adobe product solutions. Emergent fulfills the orders and answers questions regarding pricing, licensing, and products.

"We were honored to receive the JELA III award last fall," said Kirsteen Lankford, Emergent's Adobe Sales Director, "Since then, our dedicated team has increased an additional +24% of users while providing benefits such as software training and consulting, as well as access to cutting-edge digital solutions."

Part of the DoD CIO Initiative is to modernize IT capabilities across the department. This agreement is important because it allows entities within the DoD to consolidate software solutions while reducing maintenance and fees. Additionally, with security being a top priority, most of the products offered are FedRAMP-certified to provide consistent and secure DoD network deployments.

"This JELA III agreement provides mission-critical technology that enhances and advances training capabilities to millions of DoD personnel across the country," said Robyn Allen, Adobe's AVP of Federal Sales. "We're excited to be partnering with Emergent on the delivery of this three-year agreement to our DoD customers."

To learn more about the JELA III agreement and the products offered on it, visit our webpage or email us at [email protected].

About Emergent, LLC

Emergent is an award-winning IT solutions provider and value-added reseller based in Virginia Beach, Va. Since 2006, Emergent has specialized in solving complex challenges and delivered best-of-class technology solutions to various operations worldwide. Emergent partners with some of the most prominent and industry-leading technology platforms to deliver lifecycle IT services across cloud computing, open-source, and creative solutions. For more information or to place an order, contact Emergent at 800-292-1000; email [email protected] or visit www.emergent360.com . Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn . Emergent, LLC. is a part of A Mythics Emergent Group Company.

