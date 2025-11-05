Emergent Media and Pacifico Beer Activate Social Campaign Across Premier Lifestyle and Action-Sport Events

News provided by

Emergent Media

Nov 05, 2025, 12:17 ET

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergent Media partnered with Pacifico® Clara to launch an always-on social content campaign spanning May through October, spotlighting iconic cultural and sporting events. Designed to engage Pacifico Everyday Explorers, the program connected with high-energy, adventure-driven audiences across California and beyond.

The campaign activated across five tentpole events: BottleRock Napa Valley (CA), GoPro Mountain Games (CO), US Open of Surfing (CA), Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships (VA), and Fleet Week San Francisco (CA). Emergent leveraged its proprietary channels—including Paradise, Surfers, and California Love—to build awareness and engagement while driving traffic at scale.

With BottleRock, Pacifico became the first sponsor of Emergent's video series BKTLST, delivering festival content to Northern California audiences. For the GoPro Mountain Games, listicle-style videos showcased the Pacifico brand sponsorship to outdoor enthusiasts. The US Open of Surfing tapped into beach culture and archival surf footage to refresh content and grow loyalty, while ECSC extended this strategy, building brand visibility in Virginia Beach's surf community. Fleet Week will feature Pacifico's debut as sponsor of a custom creator-led social video this October.

Across all activations, Emergent implemented custom retargeting audiences on Meta, ensuring Pacifico beer stayed top of mind before, during, and after each event.

Campaign results exceeded expectations:

  • All campaigns over-delivered on awareness, driving impressions and reach.

  • Paid media Engagement Rates surpassed benchmarks, demonstrating strong interest in the creative.

  • Video view-through rates exceeded benchmarks by more than 2x, proving interest in the brand and content.

"The adventurous spirit of Pacifico resonates deeply with our community," says Matt Muir, Emergent's VP of Brand Partnerships. "By blending festival culture, surf heritage, and action-sports storytelling, we connected Pacifico to audiences who live for these experiences."

The campaign underscores the power of Emergent's event-driven, multi-channel strategy: pairing authentic content with targeted amplification to drive measurable momentum and strengthen brand affinity.

Pacifico Clara® is a golden lager with a crisp, refreshing flavor. As the story goes, Pacifico was founded in Mazatlán, Mexico in 1900, and first "imported" to the U.S. by Californian surfers who visited Baja, loved the beer and brought it back to share with other like-minded adventurers. 

About Emergent Media

Emergent Media is a creator-led digital publisher and branded content studio. Powered by our global community of creators, we create and distribute content that brands and people love.

Visit thisisemergent.com | LinkedIn 

Media contact:
Jen Klawin | [email protected]

SOURCE Emergent Media

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Emergent Media's Original Social Series Honored for Video & Film in the 29th Annual Webby Awards

Emergent Media's Original Social Series Honored for Video & Film in the 29th Annual Webby Awards

Emergent Media announced today that its exclusive creator-led original video series, "The Hype," has been honored in the Video & Film category in the ...
VISIT FLORIDA and Emergent Media Partner on Two Creator-Led Original Video Series

VISIT FLORIDA and Emergent Media Partner on Two Creator-Led Original Video Series

Emergent Media continues its successful partnership with VISIT FLORIDA with the debut of two new creator-led original video series, "Wild About...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Entertainment

Entertainment

Social Media

Social Media

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

General Sports

General Sports

News Releases in Similar Topics