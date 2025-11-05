Emergent Media and Pacifico Beer Activate Social Campaign Across Premier Lifestyle and Action-Sport Events

The campaign activated across five tentpole events: BottleRock Napa Valley (CA), GoPro Mountain Games (CO), US Open of Surfing (CA), Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships (VA), and Fleet Week San Francisco (CA). Emergent leveraged its proprietary channels—including Paradise , Surfers , and California Love —to build awareness and engagement while driving traffic at scale.

With BottleRock, Pacifico became the first sponsor of Emergent's video series BKTLST, delivering festival content to Northern California audiences. For the GoPro Mountain Games, listicle-style videos showcased the Pacifico brand sponsorship to outdoor enthusiasts. The US Open of Surfing tapped into beach culture and archival surf footage to refresh content and grow loyalty, while ECSC extended this strategy, building brand visibility in Virginia Beach's surf community. Fleet Week will feature Pacifico's debut as sponsor of a custom creator-led social video this October.

Across all activations, Emergent implemented custom retargeting audiences on Meta, ensuring Pacifico beer stayed top of mind before, during, and after each event.

Campaign results exceeded expectations:

"The adventurous spirit of Pacifico resonates deeply with our community," says Matt Muir, Emergent's VP of Brand Partnerships. "By blending festival culture, surf heritage, and action-sports storytelling, we connected Pacifico to audiences who live for these experiences."

The campaign underscores the power of Emergent's event-driven, multi-channel strategy: pairing authentic content with targeted amplification to drive measurable momentum and strengthen brand affinity.

Pacifico Clara® is a golden lager with a crisp, refreshing flavor. As the story goes, Pacifico was founded in Mazatlán, Mexico in 1900, and first "imported" to the U.S. by Californian surfers who visited Baja, loved the beer and brought it back to share with other like-minded adventurers.

