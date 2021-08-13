Emergent Software Wins Second Best Places to Work Award from the Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Emergent Software has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by the Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal. To view the complete article, follow this link.

To determine the Best Places to Work, nominations are sought from companies in the Twin Cities region. An independent research partner distributes surveys to all Minnesota-based employees of those nominated companies, asking participants to rate their employers on a variety of questions related to management, communication, job satisfaction, benefits, and more. Scores are tabulated from those confidential surveys to identify the Best Places to Work honorees.

This year marks the 23rd annual Best Places to Work awards for the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. It's the Twin Cities' longest-running awards program recognizing great workplaces. Companies continue to adjust to changing ideas of what a great work environment looks and feels like, but this year's Best Places to Work honorees are finding success.

Emergent Software's CEO Jamie Anderson is proud to see that the unique culture of the company is being recognized for the second year in a row.

"It is such an honor to see Emergent Software's unique company culture recognized for the second year in a row. I'm thrilled to see that our investment in building a great place work has paid off!"

The company continues to grow as the team offers more consulting services, striving to create long-term technology partnerships with every client. Emergent Software is continuously expanding its footprint in the technology space by exploring new partnerships, opportunities, and increasing its online presence. The company's first recognition on this list was in 2020.

Emergent Software along with the other 2021 honorees will be featured in the Business Journal's August 13 Best Places to Work special edition, as well as online.

About Emergent Software

Founded in 2015, Minneapolis-based Emergent Software has been building custom software, crafting complex websites, designing databases & analytics, and taking clients to the Azure cloud since the inception of the company. Their comprehensive technical expertise, knowledge of cloud-native technologies, and lean management approach to projects makes them the perfect partner in crafting complex solutions to technical problems.

SOURCE Emergent Software

