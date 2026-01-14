Emergent Vision Technologies releases eSDK Pro Software Development Kit to help engineers deploy vision systems faster

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergent Vision Technologies, a leader in high-speed GigE vision cameras and imaging solutions, today announced the release of eSDK Pro Software Development Kit (SDK). eSDK Pro is an advanced software development kit designed to help engineers design and deploy vision systems faster.

eSDK Pro provides turnkey vision systems development and deployment processes for OEM projects or sending imaging data into third-party software.

Emergent Vision Technologies has announced the release of eSDK Pro, a software development kit specialized in creating multi-camera systems for OEM deployments or sending imaging data into specialized third-party software.

Built from the ground up for modern multi-camera and multi-server environments, eSDK Pro Vision SDK simplifies complex image acquisition, processing, transfer, and storage tasks. The result: faster development cycles, reduced integration overhead, and higher performance in real-world applications such as sports broadcasting, volumetric capture, industrial inspection, and scientific imaging.

In testing, engineers using eSDK Pro Vision achieved up to 90% reductions in programming time. An engineer defines what each task does — recording, transformation, GPU transfer, output — and eSDK Pro handles scheduling, memory management, and synchronization. This eliminates the bulk of programming performed within traditional vision SDKs.

Work completed in eSDK Pro can be ported into the fully-featured graphic user interface of Emergent's eCapture Pro Vision Software, and vice versa.

"eSDK Pro Vision brings together everything we've learned from more than a decade of high-speed imaging innovation," said John Ilett, President and Founder of Emergent Vision Technologies. "Engineers can more easily design systems that fully use the bandwidth of today's 10, 25, and 100GigE vision networks — without spending months writing low-level data handling code.

"We are also putting the increasing power of GPUs at their fingertips with robust integrations of NVIDIA's GPU Direct and our own zero-copy technology. eSDK Pro is how engineers will bring together new camera sensors with increasing frame rates and resolutions, GPUs, and ultra-high speed networking equipment. This is going to result in a lot of robust, high-performance vision systems being deployed in multiple industries," adds Ilett.

Formerly, engineers would spend significant time constructing basic logic to handle imaging streams coming from a GigE camera. Extending that logic to high-speed 10, 25 and 100GigE cameras and/or multiple cameras was difficult, resulting in dropped frames and unpredictable performance.

Key Features

Pipeline-Driven Architecture

eSDK Pro streamlines capture, processing, and data transfer through a modular workflow. Write your own plug-ins or deploy pre-built ones.

Move Work Between eSDK Pro and eCapture Pro Software

Emergent's flagship software products use the same backbone, so proof-of-concept work done in eCapture Pro ports easily into eSDK Pro for OEM and turnkey deployments involving third-party software integration.

Multi-Camera and Multi-Server Scalability

eSDK Pro natively supports complex, synchronized vision systems that are compliant with GigE Vision 3.0, RDMA/RoCEv2, and GenICam.

FlexProc and FlexTrans Technologies

The new eSKDPro includes accelerator frameworks that enable GPU, FPGA, and CPU acceleration with high-efficiency data movement.

Cross-Platform Support

eSDK Pro is available for Windows and Linux (64-bit).

Availability

eSDK Pro is available now through Emergent Vision Technologies and authorized distributors. For more information, visit the Emergent Vision Technologies website.

About Emergent Vision Technologies

Emergent Vision Technologies makes high-speed GigE industrial camera systems for innovators. Using Emergent, engineers can create vision systems that losslessly capture information at the fastest frame rates and highest resolutions. The company was the first to introduce 10, 25, 50, and 100GigE area scan and line scan cameras. Find out more about Emergent at emergentvisiontec.com.

