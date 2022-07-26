VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergent, LLC announced today that its Service Management System (SMS) has achieved certification against the ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 Service Management System standard by G-CERTI Co., Ltd.

ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 certification validates Emergent's investment in the people, processes, technology, and an independent assessment to help plan, design, transition, deliver and improve our managed services to meet customer requirements and deliver value.

Emergent’s Service Management System (SMS) Achieves ISO Standard Certification

"We are excited to achieve this certification," said Shane Smutz, Sector President, Emergent. "As a company, we are committed to providing high-value managed cloud services to our customers, allowing them to focus on their core business activities. Earning this certification demonstrates to our customers and partners that we have a consistent and reliable system that delivers flexibility, provides cost efficiencies, and fills expertise gaps in a secure, compliant and resilient manner."

ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 specifies requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving a service management system (SMS). It also includes planning, designing, transitioning, delivering, and improving services to meet the service requirements and deliver value.

"Emergent has already achieved a CMMI Maturity Level 3 rating, certified our Quality Management System to the ISO 9001:2015 standard, and certified our Information Security Management System under ISO/IEC 27001:2013," said James Flint, VP of Corporate Development. "Attaining ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 certification is yet another milestone proving how we are committed to getting the necessary certifications, attestations, and audit reports demonstrating compliance with our industry's standards and regulations."

If you'd like to learn more about Mythics' industry certifications, visit our webpage.

About Emergent, LLC

Emergent is an award-winning IT solutions provider and value-added reseller based in Virginia Beach, VA. Since 2006, Emergent has specialized in solving complex challenges and delivered best-of-class technology solutions to various operations worldwide. Emergent partners with some of the most prominent and industry-leading technology platforms to deliver lifecycle IT services across cloud computing, open-source, and creative solutions. For more information or to place an order, contact Emergent at 800-292-1000; email [email protected] or visit www.emergent360.com . Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn . Emergent, LLC. is a part of A Mythics Emergent Group Company.

