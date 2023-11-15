EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region Welcomes Dr. Matthew Wilson: A Leading PM&R Doctor in Pain Management

News provided by

EmergeOrtho, P.A.

15 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EmergeOrtho is thrilled to announce the latest addition to our esteemed team, Dr. Matthew Wilson, a highly skilled PM&R doctor and pain management specialist. Dr. Wilson's arrival marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing exceptional care and comprehensive services to the Triangle Region community.

Continue Reading
EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region Welcomes Dr. Matthew Wilson: A Leading PM&R Doctor in Pain Management
EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region Welcomes Dr. Matthew Wilson: A Leading PM&R Doctor in Pain Management

"Joining EmergeOrtho is an exciting opportunity for me to continue my passion for physiatry and pain management," says Dr. Matthew Wilson. "I'm dedicated to improving patients' quality of life by employing innovative treatments and personalized care plans."

Dr. Wilson brings a wealth of experience in physiatry to EmergeOrtho. He specializes in peripheral nerve stimulation to alleviate chronic pain in areas such as the shoulder, knee, lower back, foot, and ankle. His dedication to helping patients regain function and manage pain aligns perfectly with EmergeOrtho's patient-centric approach to healthcare.

Elizabeth Nora Fojtik, MD, an established specialist in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and Physiatry at EmergeOrtho, shared her enthusiasm about Dr. Wilson's arrival.

"Dr. Wilson's addition to our team underscores our commitment to offering a wide range of specialized care in physiatry," she said. "With his knowledge and experience, we can provide even more effective treatments and therapies to improve the lives of our patients."

EmergeOrtho looks forward to the positive impact Dr. Matthew Wilson will make in the Triangle Region community. With his expertise in PM&R, patients can expect exceptional care and innovative treatments that will help them on their path to recovery and improved quality of life.

Request an appointment with Dr. Wilson today!

About EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region

Since 1952, EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region has been offering comprehensive subspecialty orthopedic treatment for a range of injuries and conditions, including spine, sports medicine, joint replacement & reconstruction, hand & upper extremity, foot & ankle, and interventional pain management. In addition to orthopedic care, EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region provides physical and hand therapy, advanced MRI imaging, and a network of walk-in orthopedic urgent care services. Our ultimate goal is to help our patients Emerge Stronger. Healthier. Better. For more information, visit https://emergeortho.com/triangle-region/.

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Annette Corona
9192811820
annette.corona@emergeortho.com

SOURCE EmergeOrtho, P.A.

Also from this source

EmergeOrtho--Triangle Region Welcomes Dr. Nathan Christie, MD

EmergeOrtho--Triangle Region Welcomes Dr. Nathan Christie, MD

EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region is pleased to welcome Dr. Nathan Christie, a pain management physician and anesthesiologist treating patients at the...
EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region Welcomes Dr. Rhett Hallows, Joint Replacement Surgeon

EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region Welcomes Dr. Rhett Hallows, Joint Replacement Surgeon

Dr. Rhett Hallows, a renowned Joint Replacement Specialist joins EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region's team of orthopedic surgeons, with a focus on the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.