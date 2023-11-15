DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EmergeOrtho is thrilled to announce the latest addition to our esteemed team, Dr. Matthew Wilson , a highly skilled PM&R doctor and pain management specialist. Dr. Wilson's arrival marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing exceptional care and comprehensive services to the Triangle Region community.

EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region Welcomes Dr. Matthew Wilson: A Leading PM&R Doctor in Pain Management

"Joining EmergeOrtho is an exciting opportunity for me to continue my passion for physiatry and pain management," says Dr. Matthew Wilson. "I'm dedicated to improving patients' quality of life by employing innovative treatments and personalized care plans."

Dr. Wilson brings a wealth of experience in physiatry to EmergeOrtho. He specializes in peripheral nerve stimulation to alleviate chronic pain in areas such as the shoulder, knee, lower back, foot, and ankle. His dedication to helping patients regain function and manage pain aligns perfectly with EmergeOrtho's patient-centric approach to healthcare.

Elizabeth Nora Fojtik, MD , an established specialist in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and Physiatry at EmergeOrtho, shared her enthusiasm about Dr. Wilson's arrival.

"Dr. Wilson's addition to our team underscores our commitment to offering a wide range of specialized care in physiatry," she said. "With his knowledge and experience, we can provide even more effective treatments and therapies to improve the lives of our patients."

EmergeOrtho looks forward to the positive impact Dr. Matthew Wilson will make in the Triangle Region community. With his expertise in PM&R, patients can expect exceptional care and innovative treatments that will help them on their path to recovery and improved quality of life.

About EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region

Since 1952, EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region has been offering comprehensive subspecialty orthopedic treatment for a range of injuries and conditions, including spine, sports medicine, joint replacement & reconstruction, hand & upper extremity, foot & ankle, and interventional pain management. In addition to orthopedic care, EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region provides physical and hand therapy, advanced MRI imaging, and a network of walk-in orthopedic urgent care services. Our ultimate goal is to help our patients Emerge Stronger. Healthier. Better. For more information, visit https://emergeortho.com/triangle-region/ .

