DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Rhett Hallows, a renowned Joint Replacement Specialist joins EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region's team of orthopedic surgeons, with a focus on the anterior-based muscle-sparing (ABMS) hip replacement approach.

EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region Welcomes Dr. Rhett Hallows, Joint Replacement Surgeon

Dr. Hallows has an impressive background in orthopedics, having received his Bachelor of Science from Southern Utah University in 1998 and his MD from the University of Utah School of Medicine in 2003. He completed his orthopedic residency at the University of Utah and obtained specialty training in Adult Reconstruction at Duke Orthopedics, focusing on hip and knee replacement and revision procedures.

Dr. Hallows practiced at Duke Orthopedics since 2011, serving as faculty in the Adult Reconstruction division. He specializes in primary and revision hip surgery and knee surgery, handling complex cases that came to Duke. Dr. Hallows has also become proficient in the ABMS approach to hip replacement, which offers a rapid hip replacement recovery, similar to anterior total hip arthroplasty.

Dr. Hallows' commitment to patient care and innovation has earned him recognition in the field. He has developed a reputation for his expertise and dedication to staying at the forefront of advancements in joint care and arthroplasty. Additionally, he has trained extensively in robotic hip, knee, and partial knee replacement, further enhancing his ability to provide cutting-edge treatments to his patients.

As a Joint Arthroplasty Specialist, Dr. Hallows ensures his patients receive the highest standard of care. With his extensive experience, commitment to innovation, and patient-centered approach, Dr. Hallows is utilizing his talents at EmergeOrtho.

"Having Dr. Rhett Hallows on our team is truly a privilege," Medical Director of EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region, Dr. Will Silver said. "His deep understanding of complex joint cases and innovative techniques make him an invaluable asset to our team. His commitment to delivering personalized care aligns perfectly with our center's mission, and I am confident that he will continue to elevate the level of orthopedic care we provide further."

To learn more about Dr. Rhett Hallows, visit EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region's website.

Since 1952, EmergeOrtho–Triangle Region has been providing comprehensive subspecialty orthopedic care to address a diverse variety of injuries and conditions. Our Triangle practices consist of 16 locations, including 15 Orthopedic Urgent Cares located in Apex, Brier Creek, Burlington, Chapel Hill, Durham, Dunn, Fuquay-Varina, Oxford, Southpoint, Smithfield, Raleigh, Roxboro, Wake Forest, and Wilson.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Annette Corona

9192811820

annette.corona@emergeortho.com

SOURCE EmergeOrtho, P.A.