EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region Welcomes Dr. Rhett Hallows, Joint Replacement Surgeon

News provided by

EmergeOrtho, P.A.

28 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Rhett Hallows, a renowned Joint Replacement Specialist joins EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region's team of orthopedic surgeons, with a focus on the anterior-based muscle-sparing (ABMS) hip replacement approach.

Continue Reading
EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region Welcomes Dr. Rhett Hallows, Joint Replacement Surgeon
EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region Welcomes Dr. Rhett Hallows, Joint Replacement Surgeon

Dr. Hallows has an impressive background in orthopedics, having received his Bachelor of Science from Southern Utah University in 1998 and his MD from the University of Utah School of Medicine in 2003. He completed his orthopedic residency at the University of Utah and obtained specialty training in Adult Reconstruction at Duke Orthopedics, focusing on hip and knee replacement and revision procedures.

Dr. Hallows practiced at Duke Orthopedics since 2011, serving as faculty in the Adult Reconstruction division. He specializes in primary and revision hip surgery and knee surgery, handling complex cases that came to Duke. Dr. Hallows has also become proficient in the ABMS approach to hip replacement, which offers a rapid hip replacement recovery, similar to anterior total hip arthroplasty.

Dr. Hallows' commitment to patient care and innovation has earned him recognition in the field. He has developed a reputation for his expertise and dedication to staying at the forefront of advancements in joint care and arthroplasty. Additionally, he has trained extensively in robotic hip, knee, and partial knee replacement, further enhancing his ability to provide cutting-edge treatments to his patients.

As a Joint Arthroplasty Specialist, Dr. Hallows ensures his patients receive the highest standard of care. With his extensive experience, commitment to innovation, and patient-centered approach, Dr. Hallows is utilizing his talents at EmergeOrtho.

"Having Dr. Rhett Hallows on our team is truly a privilege," Medical Director of EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region, Dr. Will Silver said. "His deep understanding of complex joint cases and innovative techniques make him an invaluable asset to our team. His commitment to delivering personalized care aligns perfectly with our center's mission, and I am confident that he will continue to elevate the level of orthopedic care we provide further."

To learn more about Dr. Rhett Hallows, visit EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region's website.

Since 1952, EmergeOrtho–Triangle Region has been providing comprehensive subspecialty orthopedic care to address a diverse variety of injuries and conditions. Our Triangle practices consist of 16 locations, including 15 Orthopedic Urgent Cares located in Apex, Brier Creek, Burlington, Chapel Hill, Durham, Dunn, Fuquay-Varina, Oxford, Southpoint, Smithfield, Raleigh, Roxboro, Wake Forest, and Wilson.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Annette Corona
9192811820
annette.corona@emergeortho.com

SOURCE EmergeOrtho, P.A.

Also from this source

EmergeOrtho--Triangle Region Welcomes Anna DeSaix, DPM

EmergeOrtho--Triangle Region Welcomes Dr. Josh Hudgens, Expert in Shoulder Surgery

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.