EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region Welcomes Joseph Massaglia Jr., D.O.

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region welcomes Dr. Joseph Massaglia Jr. to the Clayton and Smithfield locations. Dr. Massaglia joins the team as an orthopedic foot and ankle surgeon and specialist.

Dr. Massaglia is a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in musculoskeletal conditions affecting the lower leg. He emphasizes shared decision-making with his patients, putting them at the center of their treatment plans and tailors treatments to the needs and lifestyles of individual patients.

Joseph E Massaglia Jr., D.O., EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region's newest foot and ankle orthopedic surgeon and specialst

"I'm thrilled to join the orthopedic team at EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region," says Dr. Massaglia. "EmergeOrtho has a well-deserved reputation for excellence and patient-centered care. I hope my approach and experience will add value to the team."

Dr. Massaglia offers several procedures, including total ankle replacement and earned his expertise during a foot and ankle orthopedic surgery fellowship at the University of Texas Health Science Center.

"We're excited to add a full-time, fellowship-trained foot and ankle specialist to the Southeastern part of our practice," says Dr. Will Silver, Medical Director at EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region. "Dr. Massaglia will be the only orthopedic foot and ankle surgeon practicing exclusively in Johnston County. His training and expertise in foot and ankle surgery are impressive and will add value to the care in the community."

Dr. Massaglia has a particular interest in the foot and ankle, and he treats these and other related conditions:

Ankle & foot pain





Ankle sprains





Ankle instability





Ankle & foot fractures





Ankle & foot arthritis





Achilles tendon tears





Peroneal tendon tears





Bunion & lesser toe deformity

Dr. Massaglia always offers patients conservative, nonsurgical treatment options first. When these do not improve their condition or symptoms, he can offer the following procedures:

Ankle arthroscopy





Ankle cartilage treatment





Ankle replacement





Ankle & foot arthrodesis





Ankle ligament repair





Ankle & foot fracture repair





Bunion & lesser toe deformity correction





Achilles tendon surgery





Peroneal tendon surgery

About EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region

Since 1952, EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region has been a leading provider of orthopedic treatments including spine, sports medicine, joint replacement and reconstruction, hand and upper extremity, foot and ankle, and interventional pain management. In addition to orthopedic care, we offer physical and hand therapy, advanced MRI imaging, and a network of walk-in orthopedic urgent cares that are open seven days a week. Our 16 offices are located in 10 counties throughout the Triangle Region and beyond. Our goal is to help patients Emerge Stronger. Healthier. Better.

