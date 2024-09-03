EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region Welcomes Sports Medicine Physician Kyle E. Nappo, M.D.

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region welcomes Dr. Kyle E. Nappo to the sports medicine team. Dr. Nappo is an orthopedic sports medicine physician and surgeon who specializes in shoulder instability , rotator cuff injuries , ACL injuries, knee ligament injuries , and arthritis .

Dr. Nappo recently joined the Triangle Region team in Burlington, NC. Dr. Nappo completed a residency in orthopedic surgery and a research fellowship at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and was recognized several times for academic achievement. At Walter Reed, he was honored with the Norman T. Kirk Award, given to the most outstanding graduating resident.

"Caring for active military members, their families, and military retirees was a rewarding experience. I'm excited to bring what I learned from those experiences to patients at EmergeOrtho," Dr. Nappo says.

In addition to sports injury treatment, Dr. Nappo sees patients for a range of orthopedic conditions and injuries. He has been involved in research, including a multicenter trial on optimal treatments for shoulder instability.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Kyle Nappo to our Burlington practice. His training at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and experience as a Naval Orthopaedic Surgeon, makes him an exceptional addition to our team," President of EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region, Dr. David Musante said. "Dr. Nappo was a liaison surgeon for the Marine Special Operations Command, caring for some of the world's most elite athletes. His dedication to active patients will greatly benefit our community."

Outside of work, Dr. Nappo is an avid and active outdoorsman. His own athletic experiences help him better understand how to serve active patients eager to get back in the game. To learn more about Dr. Nappo, visit the EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region website.

