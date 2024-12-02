DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EmergeOrtho is excited to announce the addition of Nabil Mehta, MD , a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in shoulder and elbow treatments. Dr. Mehta will use his expertise to help patients with complex shoulder and elbow conditions, offering personalized and innovative care options at EmergeOrtho's clinics in the Raleigh-Durham area.

EmergeOrtho Welcomes Nabil Mehta, M.D., Shoulder and Elbow Specialist

Dr. Mehta joins EmergeOrtho with extensive experience in both non-surgical and surgical treatments, ranging from arthroscopic rotator cuff repairs to complex shoulder reconstructions and elbow arthroscopy. His focus is on helping patients improve mobility and return to pain-free living.

"I am thrilled to join EmergeOrtho and serve the Raleigh-Durham community," said Dr. Mehta. "My goal is to get patients back to doing what they love by offering the latest evidence-based treatments for all shoulder and elbow conditions. I enjoy providing personalized care that focuses on the needs and goals of each patient."

Dr. Mehta's background includes an impressive academic journey. He earned his medical degree from Brown University and completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at Rush University Medical Center, where he trained alongside orthopedic specialists for professional sports teams. His Shoulder and Elbow Surgery fellowship at the Rothman Orthopaedic Institute further sharpened his expertise in handling complex shoulder and elbow cases.

"Dr. Mehta trained at some of the best shoulder and elbow programs in the country," said Dr. William Silver, Medical Director at EmergeOrtho. "He is incredibly personable and always puts the patient's best interests first. We are very excited to welcome Dr. Mehta to the EmergeOrtho team."

As part of the EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region team, Dr. Mehta will treat various conditions, including shoulder instability, rotator cuff tears, elbow fractures, and shoulder and elbow arthritis. His comprehensive approach and dedication to patient care make him an ideal addition to the practice.

About EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region

Since 1952, EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region has been a leading provider of comprehensive subspecialty orthopedic treatment including spine, sports medicine, joint replacement and reconstruction, hand and upper extremity, foot and ankle, and interventional pain management. In addition to orthopedic care, we offer physical therapy, hand therapy, advanced MRI imaging, and a network of walk-in orthopedic urgent cares open seven days a week. Our 16 offices are located in 10 counties throughout the Triangle Region and beyond. Our ultimate goal is to help our patients Emerge Stronger. Healthier. Better.

