EmergeOrtho--Triangle Region Welcomes Anna DeSaix, DPM

DURHAM, N.C., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region welcomes Dr. Anna DeSaix, an expert doctor of podiatric medicine. She has extensive experience as a foot doctor evaluating and treating various foot conditions, from traumatic injuries to chronic pain.

As a foot specialist, Dr. DeSaix opts for conservative methods to treat her patients' foot injuries and conditions. If the diagnosis is severe or treatment with nonsurgical approaches is ineffective, Dr. DeSaix will use orthopedic foot and ankle surgical treatment options.

"I am thrilled to be joining the EmergeOrtho team and look forward to working alongside such a talented and dedicated group of health-care professionals," said Dr. DeSaix. "Together, we will provide the highest quality of care to our patients and help them get back on their feet and back to doing the things they love."

Experienced in podiatric care, Dr. DeSaix treats many foot conditions, from acute to chronic foot pain. Her specialties in podiatric surgery include but are not limited to:

According to Dr. Nicholas Viens, he believes adding Dr. DeSaix to the team will help bolster their commitment to excellent patient care.

"Dr. DeSaix is an outstanding podiatric physician with a wealth of experience in treating a wide range of foot and ankle conditions," said Dr. Viens. "Her commitment to utilizing both conservative and surgical treatment methods, combined with her dedication to patient-centered care, will be a tremendous asset to our team."

At EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region, Dr. DeSaix offers a full array of foot and ankle services using state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment techniques to address a wide range of conditions, from common foot problems to complex ankle problems and foot injuries. To learn more about Dr. DeSaix's podiatric care services, visit our website.

About EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region

Since 1952, EmergeOrtho–Triangle Region has been providing comprehensive subspecialty orthopedic care to address a diverse variety of injuries and conditions. Our Triangle practices consist of 15 locations, including 15 Orthopedic Urgent Cares located in Apex, Brier Creek, Burlington, Chapel Hill, Clayton, Durham, Dunn, Fuquay-Varina, Oxford, Raleigh, Roxboro, Smithfield, Southpoint, Wake Forest, and Wilson.

