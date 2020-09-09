EmergeOrtho--Triangle Region Welcomes Daniel Carpenter, M.D.

"I am excited to be part of a widely recognized, exemplary practice," Dr. Carpenter says. "EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region's commitment to patient-centered care is something I have always felt passionate about. It provides the ideal setting to use my diverse training and background to offer patients the highly specialized and personalized care that EmergeOrtho is known for."

Because of his broad knowledge base and abilities, Dr. Carpenter is able to address a wide range of orthopedic injuries and conditions utilizing advanced treatment techniques. This includes shoulder, elbow, hand and wrist arthritis, rotator cuff tears, shoulder instability, upper-extremity fractures, and more. To treat these conditions (and others), Dr. Carpenter utilizes minimally-invasive and innovative surgical procedures. Arthroscopic surgery, shoulder and elbow replacement, and complex revision surgery are a small sampling of services he is able to provide patients.

"We are excited to have Dr. Carpenter join our team of highly skilled physicians and surgeons here at the Wilson office of EmergeOrtho," says B.Todd Smith, M.D . "His additional training in complex shoulder and upper extremity issues will be an asset to our Orthopedic team."

Dr. Carpenter completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at the University of North Carolina, and a fellowship in Shoulder and Elbow Surgery at Washington University in St. Louis. He has researched, authored, and contributed to multiple publications and book chapters. He also maintains active memberships with the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) and the American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons (ASES).

About EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region

Since 1952, EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region has been providing comprehensive subspecialty orthopedic care to address a diverse variety of injuries and conditions. Our Triangle area practices consist of 18 locations covering 10 counties, including 12 Urgent Care clinics located in Apex, Brier Creek, Burlington, Chapel Hill, Durham, Oxford, Southpoint, Smithfield, Raleigh, Roanoke Rapids, Wake Forest, and Wilson.

