EmergeOrtho--Triangle Region Welcomes Dr. Josh Hudgens, Expert in Shoulder Surgery

EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Josh Hudgens to the expert orthopedic care team. Dr. Hudgens specializes in shoulder surgery , where his experience and expertise allow him to treat multiple shoulder conditions.

As a fellowship-trained surgeon, Dr. Hudgens aims to get his patients to recover the function and use of their arms, whether returning to competitive sports or simply regaining the ability to get their arms overhead without pain.

Meet Josh L. Hudgens, MD and learn the specialties, experience and expertise that this provider brings to the EmergeOrtho team.

"I am thrilled to join the EmergeOrtho––Triangle Region team," Dr. Hudgens said. "My experience in shoulder surgery focused on patient-first treatment allows me to help patients regain function in their arm so they can return to the activities they love the most."

Dr. Hudgens underwent advanced training, completing a shoulder and elbow surgery fellowship at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland. He focused on advanced and complex shoulder repair and reconstruction during his fellowship. Dr. Hudgens gained additional exposure to shoulder and elbow surgical techniques at one of North America's premier upper extremity centers, the Roth McFarlane Hand and Upper Limb Center in London, Ontario, Canada. He spent time there as a visiting clinician.

"We are excited to add another excellent shoulder surgeon to our EmergeOrtho team," said Dr. William Silver, Medical Director of EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region. "Dr. Hudgens' upper extremity fellowship training and surgical skill set make him a perfect addition to the team."

Dr. Hudgens' passion for shoulder surgery allows him to use arthroscopic (minimally invasive) and open shoulder arthroscopy to treat the full spectrum of shoulder injuries, including:

Shoulder arthritis

Rotator cuff tears

Trauma/shoulder fractures

Shoulder instability

He is also interested in complex shoulder conditions and procedures, including:

Bone loss

Revision shoulder replacement

Failed rotator cuff repairs

Irreparable tendon tears

To learn more about Dr. Josh Hudgens or any of EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region's specialists in shoulder surgery

About EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region

Since 1952, EmergeOrtho–Triangle Region has been providing comprehensive subspecialty orthopedic care to address a diverse variety of injuries and conditions. Our Triangle practices consist of 16 locations, including 14 Orthopedic Urgent Cares located in Apex, Brier Creek, Burlington, Chapel Hill, Durham, Dunn, Fuquay-Varina, Oxford, Southpoint, Smithfield, Raleigh, Roxboro, Wake Forest, and Wilson.

