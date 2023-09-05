EmergeOrtho--Triangle Region Welcomes Dr. Nathan Christie, MD

News provided by

EmergeOrtho, P.A.

05 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region is pleased to welcome Dr. Nathan Christie, a pain management physician and anesthesiologist treating patients at the Burlington and Chapel Hill offices.

Dr. Christie is board-certified in pain medicine and anesthesiology, and specializes in interventional pain management. As a doctor for pain management, he works with patients experiencing acute and chronic pain from orthopedic conditions or injuries.

Continue Reading
EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region Welcomes Dr. Nathan Christie, Expert Joint Replacement Surgeon
EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region Welcomes Dr. Nathan Christie, Expert Joint Replacement Surgeon

Dr. Christie's areas of specialty within pain management are the spine, back, and joints. He provides interventional pain solutions and pain-blocking techniques for patients who have not responded well to more conservative treatments but are not yet ready for surgery.

"I am happy to be part of the team of orthopedic experts and pain management specialists at EmergeOrtho. Joining this world-class team, I know that I can add my expertise and help more patients get relief," says Dr. Christie.

Dr. Christie earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin and completed medical school at the Medical College of Wisconsin. He completed an anesthesiology residency at the University of Wisconsin and a fellowship at New York's Weill Cornell Tri-Institute.

"We are delighted to add an outstanding specialist in interventional pain medicine to the EmergeOrtho Triangle team. We know that Dr. Christie's experience and training will improve patient care and allow us to offer more treatment options." - Dr. Eugenia Zimmerman

Dr. Christie specializes in:

  • Back and Neck Pain
  • Herniated Discs
  • Spinal Stenosis
  • Complex Regional Pain Syndrome
  • Joint Pain

He offers a wide variety of treatments to meet each patient's needs, including:

  • Spinal Cord Stimulation
  • Dorsal Root Ganglion Stimulation
  • Epidurals
  • Botox
  • Peripheral Nerve and Multifidus Muscle Stimulation
  • Radiofrequency Ablation
  • Joint Injections
  • Trigger Point Injections
  • Nerve and Plexus Blocks

Dr. Christie is a member of the Pain Society of the Carolinas, the North American Neuromodulation Society, the American Academy of Pain Management, and the American Medical Association.

Learn about Dr. Nathan Christie and how he works with patients at EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region.

Since 1952, EmergeOrtho–Triangle Region has been providing comprehensive subspecialty orthopedic care to address a diverse variety of injuries and conditions. Our Triangle practices consist of 16 locations, including 15 Orthopedic Urgent Cares located in Apex, Brier Creek, Burlington, Chapel Hill, Clayton, Durham, Dunn, Fuquay-Varina, Oxford, Southpoint, Smithfield, Raleigh, Roxboro, Wake Forest, and Wilson.

CONTACT:
Annette Corona
[email protected] 
(919) 281-1820

SOURCE EmergeOrtho, P.A.

Also from this source

EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region Welcomes Dr. Rhett Hallows, Joint Replacement Surgeon

EmergeOrtho--Triangle Region Welcomes Anna DeSaix, DPM

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.