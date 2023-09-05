EmergeOrtho--Triangle Region Welcomes Dr. Nathan Christie, MD

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region is pleased to welcome Dr. Nathan Christie, a pain management physician and anesthesiologist treating patients at the Burlington and Chapel Hill offices.

Dr. Christie is board-certified in pain medicine and anesthesiology, and specializes in interventional pain management. As a doctor for pain management, he works with patients experiencing acute and chronic pain from orthopedic conditions or injuries.

Dr. Christie's areas of specialty within pain management are the spine, back, and joints. He provides interventional pain solutions and pain-blocking techniques for patients who have not responded well to more conservative treatments but are not yet ready for surgery.

"I am happy to be part of the team of orthopedic experts and pain management specialists at EmergeOrtho. Joining this world-class team, I know that I can add my expertise and help more patients get relief," says Dr. Christie.

Dr. Christie earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin and completed medical school at the Medical College of Wisconsin. He completed an anesthesiology residency at the University of Wisconsin and a fellowship at New York's Weill Cornell Tri-Institute.

"We are delighted to add an outstanding specialist in interventional pain medicine to the EmergeOrtho Triangle team. We know that Dr. Christie's experience and training will improve patient care and allow us to offer more treatment options." - Dr. Eugenia Zimmerman

Dr. Christie specializes in:

Back and Neck Pain

Herniated Discs

Spinal Stenosis

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

Joint Pain

He offers a wide variety of treatments to meet each patient's needs, including:

Spinal Cord Stimulation

Dorsal Root Ganglion Stimulation

Epidurals

Botox

Peripheral Nerve and Multifidus Muscle Stimulation

Radiofrequency Ablation

Joint Injections

Trigger Point Injections

Nerve and Plexus Blocks

Dr. Christie is a member of the Pain Society of the Carolinas, the North American Neuromodulation Society, the American Academy of Pain Management, and the American Medical Association.

Since 1952, EmergeOrtho–Triangle Region has been providing comprehensive subspecialty orthopedic care to address a diverse variety of injuries and conditions. Our Triangle practices consist of 16 locations, including 15 Orthopedic Urgent Cares located in Apex, Brier Creek, Burlington, Chapel Hill, Clayton, Durham, Dunn, Fuquay-Varina, Oxford, Southpoint, Smithfield, Raleigh, Roxboro, Wake Forest, and Wilson.

