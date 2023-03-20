Emerging 3D Printing Companies to Watch: New Report From SmarTech Analysis Analyzes Ten Breakthrough Additive Manufacturing Technologies

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmarTech Analysis has published the debut iteration of an anticipated market study, "Emerging AM Technologies Analysis." There are many companies in pursuit of applied technology to help the 3DP/AM industry "cross the chasm" into mainstream production. This report explores some of the latest and most exciting developments in AM and profiles a selection of ten emerging OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) that hold promise to disrupt the market.

SSYS and DDD Revenues vs.Total AM Market Size (Source: SmarTech Analysis)

SmarTech's Emerging AM Technologies Analysis report provides relevant insights for seasoned AM industry professionals and investors alike.

The report's author, Tali Rosman, is a credentialed authority with deep industry experience, who previously held senior roles in Corporate Development and Product at Stratasys and served as the Head of Elem Additive (Xerox 3D Printing).

For more information on the report, please visit: https://www.smartechanalysis.com/reports/emerging-am-technologies-analysis-10-companies-to-watch/

About the Report

The report considers the constantly evolving Additive Manufacturing (AM) industry landscape, subject to advances in the 3D printing technologies that drive it. It reviews a market historically dominated by two players, 3D Systems and Stratasys, but where market share has grown increasingly fragmented. The report also considers many of the new significant leaders including but not limited to Markforged, Desktop Metal, and Nano Dimension.

The report covers 10 of the emerging hardware companies we believe have a "claim to fame" and a true disruption potential. These companies have developed new technologies, solving some of the pain points of existing AM technologies, and presenting differentiated business models. The companies are (in alphabetical order): 3DM, Continuous Composites, Fabric8Labs, FormAlloy, Fortify, MELD, Trio Labs, Tritone, ValCUN, VulcanForms.

The in-depth profiles provide coverage of each company's "claim to fame," technology offering, technology differentiation, potential use cases, potential competition, and more, and includes knowledge based on direct contact with all ten companies.

While the Emerging AM Technologies Analysis report selects ten companies to profile, there is an ever-growing number of other viable candidates for inclusion, and this report includes discussion of a number those as well. SmarTech anticipates its Emerging AM Technologies Analysis report to become an annual product.

For more information on the report, please visit: https://www.smartechanalysis.com/reports/emerging-am-technologies-analysis-10-companies-to-watch/

About SmarTech Analysis:

Since 2013, SmarTech Analysis has published reports on all the important revenue opportunities in the 3D printing/additive manufacturing sector and is considered the leading industry analyst firm providing coverage of this sector. SmarTech analysis and data drives strategy development in the additive industry and has been adopted and presented by many of the industry's largest firms.

For more details on our company: www.smartechanalysis.com

Contact:

[email protected]

Press Contact:

Jake Duhaime

[email protected]

(248) 382-8043

SOURCE SmarTech Analysis