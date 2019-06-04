Emerging Audio Display Ad Company Adsonica Appoints Industry Leader Steven A. Sjoblad to Head Advisory Board

WELLESLEY, Mass., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing strategist and industry expert Steven A. Sjoblad is the next big splash for display advertising disruptor, Adsonica. The company announced the appointment of Sjoblad as chairman of their advisory board, effective immediately. Sjoblad is well-known for his role in building one of America's most iconic advertising agencies – Fallon McElligott – and his work as a global strategist and marketing advisor for some of the world's biggest brands including Porsche Cars NA, VF Corporation, and Northwest Airlines.

"We're very excited to have Steven's experience leading our advisory board and look forward to his leadership as Adsonica enters its growth stage," said William Agush, chief executive officer and founder of Adsonica. "He's provided strategic and creative counsel to some of the world's most recognizable brands and appreciates the ability of our service to shake-up the digital display ad industry."

Adsonica is the world's first patented display ad unit that leverages both image and audio to help marketers deliver engaging, high-performing ads. Audio offers better future recall than text or video and enhances the storytelling quality and sonic branding of ads. With Adsonica, brands can maximize their ad budgets by improving creative delivery to consumers at minimal incremental cost.

Using the company's service, users can assemble IAB-compliant, DSP-ready audio display ads in less than five minutes without coding. As a result, these ads achieve higher click-through rates and have the ability to tell a compelling, actionable story, without having to use expensive, slow-loading, rich-media files. Advertisers buy media for Adsonica ads through their preferred HTML5 compliant platform.

Sjoblad has become a champion for this new technology and is the perfect fit for Adsonica as the company continues to grow. "Audio display advertising is the next generation of online promotion," said Sjoblad. "It marries display images with a sound file that allows audio support for the brand proposition, typically doubling the effectiveness of any campaign. They are reenergizing the $50 billion U.S. display ad market. The silent era is over."

Adsonica, a Shuttersong business, is a groundbreaking new audio display ad creation platform that allows marketers to combine traditional display advertising with the storytelling power of sound. With no coding and no third-party audio players, the company's patented technology offers a better experience for both advertisers and consumers and can increase ad performance by up to 300%. Adsonica has partnerships with leading DSPs, including Advangelists a leading mobile ad ecosystem. The company's investors and advisors include veterans of advertising, e-commerce, enterprise software, SaaS, and new media. View a sample Adsonica audio display unit here.

