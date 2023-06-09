Emerging Black Filmmaker's Award-Winning Debut Feature Film to Premiere at Marina del Rey Film Festival

R.S. Veira's "Meeting Ms. Leigh" Makes World Premiere on June 13

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Meeting Ms. Leigh"—a romantic drama and the debut feature film by R.S. Veira through his Black-owned company, Dream With Me Productions—will make its world premiere on June 13 at 7:30 p.m. PT at the Marina del Rey Film Festival. The film has already received praise and accolades from the industry, most recently winning Best First Time Filmmaker from the Montreal Independent Film Festival.

"Meeting Ms. Leigh" Official Trailer. Produced by Dream With Me Productions. Written and Directed by R.S. Veira.
Written and directed by Veira, this visually engaging journey chronicling an affair between a struggling Black writer and an affluent white businesswoman features Santa Monica, Venice, and Marina del Rey as its backdrop. "Meeting Ms. Leigh" was originally slated to begin production in 2020 before the pandemic. Rather than shelve the film, Veira and his team persevered, partnering with local vendors and emerging industry professionals to complete the project in early 2022. From acting to cinematography to the original soundtrack, the film is a vehicle for showcasing the talent of a diverse group of industry professionals that Veira's production company endeavors to elevate as part of its mission.

"Meeting Ms. Leigh' is a tale about the healing power of spontaneous bursts of love," Veira stated. "Our goal at Dream With Me Productions is to produce provocative, inspiring, and thought-provoking content. This story highlights what's possible when we get past the superficial socio-economic constraints society puts on us and relate to one another on a soul and human level. I deeply believe the world needs this story right now."

Audiences can see "Meeting Ms. Leigh" on June 13 at 7:30 p.m. PT at the Marina del Rey Film Festival at Cinemark 18 and XD at The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center. Tickets are available online at marinadelreyfilmfestival.com and in-person under screening block XXX. The official trailer is available here.

About Dream With Me Productions

Founded by R.S. Veira and Landen Amos, Dream With Me Productions works to produce original, provocative, and inspiring storytelling through film, streaming content, and the written word. We are a Black-owned company committed to elevating diverse voices, particularly those from underrepresented groups in the entertainment industry. We work to bridge societal and political divides through compelling, authentic content exploring the human experience. Learn more at dwmprod.com and follow us on Instagram and Vimeo.

