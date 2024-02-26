Emerging Boy Band No Lonely Hearts Releases "Better Than Me"

The Orlando-based group marks the beginning of the next era of iconic boy bands

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando, Florida, the boy band capital of the world that has given Millennials the soundtrack to their lives is once again ready to deliver the world the next big boy band. Enter, No Lonely Hearts (NLH) , Alex Valentino, Brian Michael, Oliver Fox, Aidan Regan, and Dylan Williams, whose latest single and video, " Better Than Me ," is available for streaming starting today. The group is signed to KDS Platinum Records and draws inspiration from legendary groups such as New Kids on the Block, *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, and 98 Degrees. No Lonely Hearts is being mentored by iconic music manager Johnny Wright of Wright Entertainment Group (WEG) , who will help the group carry on the legacy of beloved boy bands.

KDS Platinum Records, President Steven Ruff states, "I am extremely excited to announce the latest musical masterpiece from Orlando's No Lonely Hearts. " Better Than Me " delves into the poignant emotions of watching a friend fall into a toxic romance. The track emerges as a relatable anthem for young men and transcends the typical competition associated with love."

" Better Than Me " was written by band members Alejandro Licea and Brian Michael and produced by WolfGang Pander Productions. The video for the song was also a creative collaboration between the band members. When the band is not busy in the studio rehearsing, writing new music, and creating content for TikTok and Twitch, they love to spend time gaming and engaging with their fans. The band had the opportunity to open for 98 Degrees during their 2023 tour and look forward to touring in 2024.

No Lonely Hearts shares, "We are excited to share " Better Than Me " with our fans. This song and video are our most personal work to date, and we aimed for a bedroom-pop-inspired sound during the recording and production process. It was a great experience recording and producing this track. We look forward to hitting the road to perform it live."

For more information on No Lonely Hearts, visit https://www.nolonelyhearts.band/. Follow the band on TikTok and Instagram at @nolonelyhearts. You can also stream their playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

About Wright Entertainment Group:

Johnny Wright is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry with more than 30 years of experience. He is a music manager, producer, entrepreneur, President, and CEO of Wright Entertainment Group. Johnny has managed a number of famous artists over the years, including Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, Britney Spears, Menudo, New Kids on The Block, Janet Jackson, and Justin Timberlake. Currently, he manages 98 Degrees, Justin Timberlake, Incubus, and AJ McLean.

About KDS Platinum Records

KDS Platinum Records, led by President Steven Ruff and Vice President Vicki Ruff, boasts a seasoned team with a rich history of collaboration with iconic acts such as The Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, and Pink. Their latest venture with New Revolts Willie "Bum Bum" Baker involved a meticulous nationwide search for America's New Boy Band. The selection process was rigorous, culminating in the hand-picking of a talented group through intense auditions across the country, resulting in the creation of No Lonely Hearts.

