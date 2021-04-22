Emerging Detroit-Style Pizza Brand Set to Rocket Out of Austin

The award-winning brand slinging the most genuine Detroit-style pizzas will expand outside Texas for the first time, with three locations slated to open in Utah this year. The brand will also continue its expansion in Austin with two new restaurants, while also entering the San Antonio market.

"My brother and I started Via 313 10 years ago because we wanted to share the style of pizza we grew up eating and loved, Detroit-style pizza, with the world," said Via 313 co-founder Zane Hunt. "After sharing our passion for high-quality hospitality and pizza with the people of Austin, we are beyond excited to bring what we do to Orem, Lehi, and Murray, Utah, as well as Round Rock, Cedar Park, and San Antonio, Texas. Austin has shown us that the masses are ready and eager for a unique and tasty pizza experience."

Founded by brothers and Detroit natives Brandon and Zane Hunt in 2011, Via 313 was the first restaurant brand outside Detroit to stake a claim in the Motor City's signature pizza style, which is rectangular and boasts a thick, fluffy crust piled with delicious ingredients—including fresh sauce ladled on after the bake. The brand originally launched with two Austin trailers before expanding into full-service brick-and-mortar restaurants. Its incredible success led Pizza Today to award Via 313 as Independent Pizzeria of the Year in 2020.

Detroit-style pizza has since surged in popularity, with market research firm Datassential reporting that its menu penetration has increased 150% in the last five years. But while major pizza companies have jumped on the bandwagon by adding Detroit-style pizzas to their menus, Via 313 has owned the style since day one.

"Detroit-style pizza is red hot nationally right now, and that is great for awareness, but taking care of people and giving them a high-quality pizza will never go out of style," said Zane Hunt.

Savory Fund invested in Via 313 last October as part of its inaugural $100 million fund. Savory infuses exciting startup brands with capital and pairs them with its team of industry veterans, who have experience in everything from development and construction to supply chain and facilities management.

"It is one of the most exciting times in the pizza industry. Over the past decade, there has been a lot of disruption with fast-casual pizza concepts and low-cost pizza options. None have been more interesting, nostalgic, and quality-driven as Via 313," said Andrew K. Smith, managing director of Savory Fund. "Detroit-style pizza is one of the best-kept secrets, and we can't wait to bring it to more communities in Texas, Utah, and additional states that will be announced soon!"

With Savory's support, Via 313 has all the pieces in place to not only reaffirm its status as the leader in high-quality Detroit-style pizza, but also to become a major pizza player across the U.S.

"I'm super excited to bring the Via 313 pizza experience to new neighborhoods across the country," said co-founder Brandon Hunt. "The world wants and needs a better pizza experience, and we are here to provide that."

About Via 313

Before Detroit-style pizza became a hit thing outside of the Motor City, trailblazers Brandon and Zane Hunt decided to bring their hometown pizza to Austin, Texas. Since 2011, they've built an Austin icon that locals and tourists flock to for a genuine Detroit pizza. Via 313 currently has three brick-and-mortar locations and two permanently placed trailers. Its pizza has been named among the "Top 5 Pizzas in America" by Food Network. In August 2020, Pizza Today™ awarded Via 313 as Independent Pizzeria of the Year, and in 2021 Via 313 was named an Austin Monthly "Best of ATX" Readers' Poll Winner. Visit Via313.com for more.

About Savory Fund

Savory, a Mercato Partners Fund, is focused on delivering outsized returns through strategic investments in the food and beverage industry. Savory partners with high-potential, profitable, emerging restaurant brands, to deliver financial capital, industry expertise, revenue opportunities, profitability enhancements, and new location development. The Savory team contributes directly to all aspects of growth and replication by using a proven playbook and methodology. Founder involvement in the expansion of a brand is a central theme of the Savory approach as founders carry the tribal knowledge around the uniqueness that has energized early success and is essential to future growth. For more information, visit SavoryFund.com .

