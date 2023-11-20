Emerging Dupilumab (Dupixent) Drug Insights and Market Forecasts, 2032: A mAb Targeting the a-chain of the Interleukin (IL)-4 Receptor - Focus on US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan

DUBLIN , Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dupilumab Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers comprehensive insights into the use of dupilumab for bullous pemphigoid across the seven major markets.

It presents a detailed overview of dupilumab's application for bullous pemphigoid in the 7MM, encompassing the United States, EU4 (consisting of Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan, during the period from 2019 to 2032. The report includes an extensive description of the use of dupilumab for bullous pemphigoid.

Dupilumab, marketed as Dupixent, is a monoclonal antibody designed to target the a-chain of the interleukin (IL)-4 receptor. Its primary function is to inhibit the biological effects of cytokines IL-4 and IL-13, both of which play pivotal roles in the TH2 response (Sastre, 2018).

Dupilumab has received approval in the United States for several indications, including the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in patients aged 12 years and older who do not respond well to topical prescription therapies or are unable to use them. It is also approved for use in conjunction with other asthma medications to maintain the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma or asthma dependent on oral steroids in patients aged 12 years and older whose asthma remains uncontrolled with current treatments.

Additionally, it is approved for use in combination with other medications for the maintenance treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis (CRSwNP) in adults with uncontrolled symptoms. For adolescents aged 12 and older, it is recommended that dupilumab be administered under the supervision of an adult.

In addition to its existing approvals, Regeneron and Sanofi are actively researching the potential applications of dupilumab in various clinical development programs targeting diseases driven by allergic and Type 2 inflammation. These include conditions like peanut allergy, grass allergy, pediatric AD, pediatric asthma, eosinophilic esophagitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bullous pemphigoid (BP), prurigo nodularis, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis.

The report provides insights into the mechanism of action, recommended dosage and administration, research and development progress, and regulatory milestones, as well as other ongoing developmental activities. Furthermore, it offers future market assessments, including a forecast analysis of the dupilumab market for bullous pemphigoid in the 7MM, SWOT analysis, perspectives from analysts, a comprehensive overview of market competitors, and a brief overview of emerging therapies for bullous pemphigoid.

Dupilumab Analytical Perspective

In-depth Dupilumab Market Assessment

This report provides a detailed market assessment of dupilumab for bullous pemphigoid in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2023 to 2032.

Dupilumab Clinical Assessment

The report provides the clinical trials information of dupilumab for bullous pemphigoid covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for bullous pemphigoid is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence dupilumab dominance.

Other emerging products for bullous pemphigoid are expected to give tough market competition to dupilumab and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of dupilumab in bullous pemphigoid.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of dupilumab from 2023 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the dupilumab in bullous pemphigoid.

Scope of the Report

A comprehensive product overview including the dupilumab description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, research and development activities in bullous pemphigoid.

Elaborated details on dupilumab regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

The report also highlights the dupilumab research and development activities in bullous pemphigoid across the United States , Europe and Japan .

, and . The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around dupilumab.

The report contains forecasted sales of dupilumab for bullous pemphigoid till 2032.

Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies for bullous pemphigoid.

The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst views for dupilumab in bullous pemphigoid.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Introduction

2. Dupilumab Overview in bullous pemphigoid

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile

3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)

4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)

5. Dupilumab Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of Dupilumab in bullous pemphigoid

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of Dupilumab in the 7MM for bullous pemphigoid

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of Dupilumab in the United States for bullous pemphigoid

5.3.2. Market Size of Dupilumab in Germany for bullous pemphigoid

5.3.3. Market Size of Dupilumab in France for bullous pemphigoid

5.3.4. Market Size of Dupilumab in Italy for bullous pemphigoid

5.3.5. Market Size of Dupilumab in Spain for bullous pemphigoid

5.3.6. Market Size of Dupilumab in the United Kingdom for bullous pemphigoid

5.3.7. Market Size of Dupilumab in Japan for bullous pemphigoid

6. SWOT Analysis

7. Analysts' Views

