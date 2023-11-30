Emerging Fuels Technology Licenses Gas to Liquids plant to make synthetic diesel in Northwestern Canada

News provided by

Emerging Fuels Technology, Inc.

30 Nov, 2023, 07:15 ET

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging Fuels Technology, Inc (EFT) has executed a license agreement for its Gas to Liquids (GTL) technology with a Canadian-based energy company (Client).  The 625 Barrel Per Day plant will be located in Northwestern Canada.  The Client is in the final stages of permitting and financing the project and expects the facility to be fully constructed and operational in the next 24-30 months. 

The project will provide a local source of cleaner and more economical energy for home heating, power generation, and transportation for residents and businesses in the region.  EFT's GTL technology is the main part of the Client's gas processing facility and will be key to the overall project operation and success. 

Kenneth Agee, President of EFT said: "This project incorporates EFT's complete suite of technologies including autothermal reforming, Fischer-Tropsch synthesis, and product upgrading to make synthetic diesel.  We have been working with the Client for almost two years in preparation for this and we are excited to see it moving forward."   

As final permitting and financing is completed, look for more announcements and details relating to this project. 

About Emerging Fuels Technology, Inc.

Emerging Fuels Technology (EFT) is a rapidly growing company focused on innovative technologies to produce sustainable transportation fuels at scale for today's engines.  EFT's patented technologies create sustainable fuels from a host of feedstocks including biogas, biomass, CO2 captured from the air and waste sources like landfills.  Currently, we are licensing our patented core technologies to leaders in the production of sustainable fuels, developing our own projects and developing strategic relationships to expand the use and implementation of our technology worldwide.  We believe that our technology is a key part of the solution to decarbonize the transportation sector by creating low-carbon fuels that drop-into today's engines, rather than requiring their replacement.

SOURCE Emerging Fuels Technology, Inc.

