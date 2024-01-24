EMERGING Fund Appoints Hilary Slocum as VP of Strategic Partnerships

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EMERGING Fund, a pioneering growth capital fund at the intersection of technology, "ResTech," and restaurant & entertainment concepts, is announcing the appointment of Hilary Slocum as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for the Fund.

Hilary Slocum brings a wealth of experience and entrepreneurial spirit to EMERGING Fund, with a over a decade of expertise in both start-ups and publicly traded companies. Her diverse background includes key roles at renowned companies such as Grubhub, Just Eat Takeaway, Choco, and Tapingo. Hilary has also been a strategic consultant for numerous start-ups, contributing to their Go-to-Market strategies.

"Hilary's appointment is a significant step in our commitment to driving positive change through technology in the restaurant industry. Her impressive background and proven success in scaling businesses align perfectly with EMERGING Fund's mission," said Mathew Focht, EMERGING Fund CEO.

Her track record is nothing short of impressive. At Grubhub, Hilary ran strategic projects in the office of the CEO, demonstrating her ability to navigate complex challenges at the highest level. She led the launch of the US market for Choco, scaling the business over 40K% and developing their path to monetization in less than two years. Her extensive experience in business development includes aiding in successful deals with industry giants like Aramark, Sodexo, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Anheuser-Busch (ABI), and Bacardi.

"The restaurant industry is constantly evolving, and I am passionate about driving positive transformation through technology," said Slocum.  "The EMERGING Fund's commitment to reshaping the industry aligns perfectly with my professional values, and I look forward to contributing to its continued growth and success."

Known for her agility in dissecting complex challenges and cultivating relationships, Hilary is a seasoned negotiator with a proven track record in various industries, including gaming, sports, alcohol, food supply chain, logistics, and restaurants.

EMERGING Fund stands out as one of the first growth capital funds to identify the dynamic convergence of technology and "ResTech" in the restaurant and entertainment sector. The Fund is committed to providing capital, strategic assistance, and industry knowledge to forward-thinking companies within this space.

In her new role, Hilary Slocum will leverage her expertise to forge strategic partnerships that propel EMERGING Fund's portfolio companies to new heights. Her passion for transforming the guest experience, enhancing operational efficiency, and promoting sustainability resonates with EMERGING Fund's core values.

For more information about EMERGING Fund and its mission to transform the restaurant industry, please visit EMERGING.com/fund/

About EMERGING Fund
EMERGING Fund is a growth capital fund at the forefront of the technology-driven transformation in the restaurant and entertainment sector. Committed to reshaping the industry, EMERGING Fund provides capital, strategic assistance, and industry knowledge to innovative companies. With a focus on leveraging technology for positive change, EMERGING Fund invests in ventures that reimagine the guest experience, enhance operational efficiency, and promote sustainability.

About Hilary Slocum
Hilary Slocum is the newly appointed Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for EMERGING Fund. With over 12 years of experience in start-ups and publicly traded companies, Hilary has a proven track record in scaling businesses, driving strategic projects, and negotiating successful deals. Passionate about the transformative potential of technology in the restaurant industry, Hilary is dedicated to contributing to positive change and growth in her new role at EMERGING Fund.

