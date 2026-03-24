Emerging Global Services (EGS) introduces VitalCX and its Healthcare Experience Platform (HXP), powered by GraceAI

PHOENIX, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging Global Services (EGS), a leading global near-shore business process outsourcing (BPO) solution, today announced the launch of VitalCX, the first-and-only global Healthcare Experience Platform (HXP) that automates the full healthcare workflow–from patient experience to revenue cycle–for providers, hospitals and health systems. Designed specifically for healthcare workflows, VitalCX brings visibility, coordination and accountability to every interaction to create operational reliability and better patient experiences.

"Customer experience is vital, and there's nowhere it's more vital than in healthcare," said Steve Shefveland, CEO and Founder of EGS and VitalCX. "Patients and care teams are doing the best they can within a system that is already harder than it needs to be, with ever-evolving workflows that continue to get more challenging for providers of all sizes. With the launch of VitalCX we're on a mission to change that. VitalCX supports all touchpoints throughout the patient experience while also automating operational work that sits between patients and care teams to drive impactful results and improve outcomes," added Shefveland.

VitalCX offers providers and health systems a hybrid solution via dedicated, live Healthcare Experience Managers and proprietary GraceAI technology, which was purpose-built for healthcare and trained by healthcare workflow experts with a human-centered design. VitalCX's Healthcare Experience Managers engage at all touchpoints throughout the workflow while GraceAI is embedded into every experience:

Access & Engagement: VitalCX is the front door to your practice handling appointment scheduling, triaging and comprehensive patient outreach to improve access, reduce delays and keep patients informed at every step.

VitalCX is the front door to your practice handling appointment scheduling, triaging and comprehensive patient outreach to improve access, reduce delays and keep patients informed at every step. Care Operations: Provides the operational backbone for care with end-to-end referral process management to medical records handling, preventing breakdowns across teams and ensuring care moves forward without friction.

Provides the operational backbone for care with end-to-end referral process management to medical records handling, preventing breakdowns across teams and ensuring care moves forward without friction. Financial & Service Operations: Automates operational processes including billing, prior authorization, eligibility claims and revenue cycle to resolve issues faster and protect financial integrity.

Automates operational processes including billing, prior authorization, eligibility claims and revenue cycle to resolve issues faster and protect financial integrity. Platform Intelligence: GraceAI connects the full workflow with real-time visibility and oversight, as well as built-in security and compliance. It provides backlog resolution and monitoring, status updates, follow ups, prevention of task duplication and resource allocation management.

"Within 45 to 60 days of deploying VitalCX's GraceAI, abandonment rates dropped to zero," said Vincent Orange, Jr., CEO, Howard University, Faculty Practice Plan (FPP). "Patient satisfaction soared by 40%, and human agents were freed to handle complex calls requiring empathy and problem-solving. This wasn't about replacing people—it was about empowering them to better serve our patients."

For more information on VitalCX, please visit vitalcx.com.

About VitalCX

VitalCX is the industry's first global Healthcare Experience Platform (HXP) that automates the full healthcare workflow for providers, hospitals and health systems to bring visibility, coordination, and accountability to every patient interaction. VitalCX pairs dedicated Healthcare Experience Managers with GraceAI, our proprietary AI platform that was purpose-built for healthcare and trained on live clinical workflows, to remove friction between patients and care teams, and drive operational reliability, improved financial integrity and better patient outcomes. For more information, visit: vitalcx.com.

About EGS

Emerging Global Services (EGS), a global near-shore Business Process Outsourcing and customer experience leader, delivers seamless voice, digital, AI, and tech-enabled customer care from Phoenix, AZ and Northern Mexico. Dedicated to exceptional customer experiences, EGS combines bilingual talent, machine learning, and deep domain expertise across healthcare, SaaS, finance, and travel—becoming a true extension of your organization to drive efficiency, quality, and growth. For more information, visit: emergingglobal.com

SOURCE EGS Global, Inc. dba VitalCX