Emerging Guardian Dentistry Partners Forging Partnerships Nationwide

MIAMI, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardian Dentistry Partners, an emerging Dental Partnership Network, today announced a further expansion of its growing number of partnerships across the country by adding North Carolina's FRESHDental group to the family.

Already partnered with dental practices in four states, Guardian Dentistry Partners is a Dental Partnership Network that focuses its mission on support. With Guardian, dental practices and groups are preserving their special cultures while protecting their futures; Guardian functions as the practice's partner not proprietor.

"From the moment we met them, it was inherently clear that Guardian understood our mission," said Dr. Amit Gangliani, a Founding Partner of FRESHDental, which has seven locations throughout North Carolina. "They encourage us to continue running our business in the entrepreneurial spirit we've established. I'd compare Guardian to a good coach, guiding us but also standing behind us, giving us the autonomy, we need to practice as we choose."

FRESHDental Co-Founding Partner Dr. Joti Johal agrees.

"Guardian's style absolutely adheres to a servant leadership model," noted Dr. Johal. "Their ethics, values, principles – like ours – are rooted in fairness. We're thrilled to partner with Guardian and look forward to many successful years together."

"While Guardian brings together passionate, purpose-driven, like-minded dentists, each of our partners is very different, and it's those differences that makes us stronger," emphasized Dr. Hisham Barakat, Chief Clinical Officer at Guardian. "Guardian's network allows us to effectively share best practices and resources with our dental entrepreneurs."

"Guardian is in the business of people," said Mark Censoprano, Guardian's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Marketing Officer. "We believe our partners must have the independence needed to maintain their autonomy and continue to function as the friendly, family dentistry practices they have spent years building. At Guardian, we provide that unwavering commitment, while also backing our practices with strong financial and business support, and economies of scale that they need to remain competitive."

Guardian's burgeoning partnerships include practices and groups in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Texas and now North Carolina. Significant additional expansion in both the Southeast and Northeast is expected to be announced within the next several weeks.

"With Guardian, our partners can look forward to growing their business exponentially, while building their brands locally, all within a values-based, people-centered culture," added Censoprano.

Guardian is planning further growth in North Carolina and welcomes interested dental entrepreneurs to contact Dr. Antonio Molina at [email protected].

About Guardian Dentistry Partners

Founded by a group of passionate dentists and a family office, Guardian Dentistry Partners is an emerging Dental Partnership Network dedicated to providing world-class support services and growth opportunities for its network of dentist partners. Founded in 2019, Guardian has expanded rapidly and now supports dental entrepreneurs in Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia. Guardian's mission is to help its dental partners and teams build the practices of their dreams. For more information, visit guardiandentistry.com.

