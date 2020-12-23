Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics 2020: Key Markets and Trends

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics: Markets and Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is extremely timely to present a report on the status quo in emerging infectious diseases. While the current pandemic is troublesome and has disrupted normal life, it will follow its course and then fade away. Where could the next pandemic or epidemic come from? There are a number of diseases currently tracking as moving from the developed world to the developing world?



Now with a global focus on testing, this update on all of the other diseases that could spread widely seems relevant. It's not to say that every disease will be like the current pandemic - they can spread quickly or in a slower but steadier pattern. Vector-based tests such as Zika and malaria remain worrying and new diseases through that transmission method are troubling. And non-respiratory diseases such as Ebola can still spread quickly from person to person if not tested for and treated quickly.



Why is it important to examine the world of emerging infectious diseases? In a 2015 TED Talk, Microsoft creator Bill Gates warned that there was a lack of preparation for a viral epidemic. He predicted that it would be "microbes, not missiles" that would cause significant harm to humans.



This report discusses these trends and provides:

Disease Threat Ranked by Threat By Region

Diseases That Could Emerge in a Greater Way in Developed Nations: Chagas, Zika, Dengue, Malaria, Ebola and Others.

Markets for Widely-Tracked Emerging Diseases: Lyme, West Nile, Malaria and Others.

Test Products on the Market

Bio-Rad, Chembio, Altona, Abbott, Quidel, and other companies in the Market

COVID-19 Impact on Malaria - Common Fever Symptom Masking Cases?

COIVD-19 and Lyme - Survey on Medication Changes due to COVID-19

COVID-19 and Chagas - Disease Begets Poor COVID-19 Outcome?

Most Probable Threats, presenting the most known but yet still emerging diseases currently facing the healthcare systems of developing and increasingly developed nations.

Current Diagnostic Tests for Emerging Diseases

Companies That Produce Emerging Disease Tests

This report provides an important addition to business planning to supplement infectious disease market research on known infectious diseases. As seen with the COVID-19 pandemic, business modeling based on current diseases alone would not capture the entire opportunity. Real-world estimates are of known threats, but as these estimates can only reflect current markets, the report also provides outlook assessments and analyzes the opportunity for emerging infections testing.

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter One: The Next Epidemics?

Importance of Examining Infectious Disease

Most Probable Threats

Table 1-1: Emerging Infectious Disease Threats by Region ( Africa , L. America, N. America, SE Asia , W Europe , Eastern Europe , Mediterranean, W. Pacific)

, L. America, N. America, , , , Mediterranean, W. Pacific) Tests on the Market

Table 1-2: Companies That Produce Emerging Disease Tests

COVID-19 and Emerging Diseases

Malaria and COVID-19

Chagas and COVID-19

Lyme Disease and COVID-19

Dengue Fever and COVID-19

WHO Expands Essential Diagnostics list

Emerging Diseases and the Developed World

Chapter Two: Emerging Infectious Diseases and Tests

Table 2-1: WHO Required Tests for Developing Countries

Diseases

Hepatitis

HIV

Respiratory Infections

Diarrheal Diseases

Tuberculosis

Malaria

Dengue Fever

Chagas Disease

Chikungunya virus (CHIKV)

Lyme Disease

Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS)

Nipah

Onchocerciasis

Leptospirosis

Rift Valley Fever

Hendra

Bird Flus

Other Diseases

Monitoring Efforts Pre COVID-19

How COVID-19 May Change Viral Monitoring

Chapter Three: Markets for Emerging Infectious Diseases

Tests for Emerging Diseases

Table 3-1: Selected Tests for Emerging Pathogens

Market Analysis

Table 3-2: Markets for Emerging Infectious Diseases (Malaria, Lyme Disease, Chagas, Chikungunya, West Nile, Dengue Fever, Ebola, Zika, Others), 2019 and 2023 ($million)

Other Infections

Outlook for Emerging Infectious Diseases

Chapter Four: Corporate Profiles

Altona Diagnostics

COVID-19 Testing

Arkray

Company Overview

Infectious Disease

Diabetes

Dry Chemistry/Immunoassays

Urinalysis

Molecular

Atomo Diagnostics

Rapid COVID-19 Test

Integrated HCV Test for Self-Testing

HIV Self Test

Bioneer

AccuPower COVID-19 Real-Time RT-PCR Kit

Ebola

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.

Company Overview

Products

Coris BioConcept

COVID-19 Testing

CTK Biotech, Inc.

Company Overview

Products

Luminex

Assay Development

Verigene Business

PCR

COVID-19 Testing

MBio Diagnostics, Inc.

Products

QIAGEN N.V.

Tuberculosis

Molecular Expansion

Molecular Microbiology

Digital PCR

Expansion

COVID-19 Testing

Quest Diagnostics

Products and Services

Key Acquisitions, Alliances, and Partnerships

COVID-19 Testing

Rheonix, Inc.

Products

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Molecular Test Business

qPCR

Zika Virus

COVID-19 Testing

Vela Diagnostics

COVID-19 Testing



